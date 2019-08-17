Kristen Stewart Spotted Kissing Screenwriter Dylan Meyer Weeks After Making Out With Ex, Stella Maxwell

Things may truly be over for Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell.

It was in December of last year that Kristen and Stella broke up. Roughly six months post-breakup, the former lovebirds were spotted rekindling their romance during a trip to Italy. Less than a month later, the Twilight star has been spotted packing on the PDA once again. This time, however, there appears to be a new lady in her life — screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

According to People, the status of Kristen and Stella’s relationship had been up in the air for a while as paparazzi had captured photos confirming the duo still lived together in both May and June. It was the snapshots of Stewart and Maxwell kissing during the romantic trip to Italy, however, that had their fans thinking the two had worked things out and gotten back together.

Speaking to E! News, a source close to the couple revealed the split last year was amicable as they were not having “fun” anymore.

“Kristen and Stella are still in touch, but decided it was best to see other people. They started to disagree on things and it stopped being fun,” the unnamed source explained.

The source added that it was after Kristen traveled to Germany for the production of Charlie’s Angels that they realized their relationship was no longer working.

The photos obtained and published by People feature Kristen rocking a yellow t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and a pair of black sneakers. Meyer rocked a black tank top, shorts, and white shoes. The photos captured Kristen sitting beside Dylan as she turned to face her and wrapped her arms around Meyer’s neck before kissing her.

Back in April, fans of the 29-year-old actress thought she might have kicked off a new relationship with stylist Sara Dinkin. Stewart was spotted holding hands with and and kissing Dinkin while attending the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Kristen and Sara were also spotted spending time together in Los Angeles during Christmas Eve. The duo went on hikes together, walked dogs together, and were photographed holding hands on numerous occasions.

Unfortunately for fans hoping to get the inside scoop on who Stewart is currently dating, the Twilight star is known for being private when it comes to romance details. However, she did tell Associated Press a few months ago there was a time where she was overwhelmed by a “huge responsibility” to keep everyone in the loop on her sexuality. But, she no longer feels as though she has to define her sexuality to the public.

For those unfamiliar with Dylan Meyer’s work, her screenwriting credits including Rock Bottom, Miss 2059, XOXO, and Loose Ends.