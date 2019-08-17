Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Cell Likely Contained Human Waste & Was Infested With Vermin

In the days leading to up to his suicide, Epstein reportedly avoided time in his jail cell and spent time in private meetings with lawyers.

The jail cell that housed convicted sex offender and wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was likely covered in urine, feces, and standing water from overflowing toilets as a result of plumbing issues at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) jail in New York where he had been remanded until his would-be trial.

The new allegations against the facility that housed the now-deceased sex offender, who waited to stand trial for sex trafficking and conspiracy charges that federal prosecutors filed in July, come in a report published in The New York Times about Epstein’s final moments leading to his death last week.

In the days leading to up to his suicide, the 66-year-old reportedly avoided time in his jail cell and spent time in private meetings with lawyers. According to the report, the wealthy convicted sex offender leveraged his vast sums of money to pay his lawyers for round-the-clock consultations to avoid spending time in his jail cell, according to Business Insider.

According to The New York Times report, the meetings between Epstein and his legal team, which sometimes lasted 12 hours a day, often involved emptying vending machines in the prison.

Despite efforts to improve his quality of life during his stay at the facility, which lasted just over a month after his arrest in early July before his suicide in August, Epstein was reportedly miserable. Per The New York Times, Epstein, who was being investigated for sex trafficking crimes at his residences in Florida and New York, stopped shaving and did not bathe. Epstein allegedly chose to sleep on the floor of his jail cell rather than his bunk.

According to the report, Epstein had reportedly been placed on a six-day suicide watch following a reported suicide attempt in July after a judge refused to grant the wealthy financier bail. The same judge had previously negotiated a plea deal in 2007 that allowed Epstein to serve just 13 months in jail and avoid a federal investigation.

"Body alarm on South" was the radio call when Epstein was discovered in his cell. That night, only 18 workers were guarding a jail of about 750 inmates, prison records show. The overnight guards were meant to check on him every half-hour. Prison officials said they fell asleep. pic.twitter.com/3hGO5Mh41K — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 17, 2019

According to Business Insider, Epstein’s death, which was ruled a suicide by New York medial examiners earlier this week, occurred amid mismanagement at the MCC jail, which included falsified records by guards and a short staffing of guards patrolling the facility.

Epstein was known to have many notable associates, including former President Bill Clinton and current President Donald Trump. Epstein reportedly had a painting of Clinton which The New York Post deemed “bizarre.” In the painting, which was reportedly found in Epstein’s New York townhome, the former president was depicted wearing a blue dress and red high heels.