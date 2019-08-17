‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Phyllis Threatens Victor

The new The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for August 19 through 23 brings significant changes. Loyalty is tested as Adam asks for an answer, Victor threatens Michael, and Phyllis threatens Victor. Tensions boil over in a week filled with stunning twists and turns in Genoa City.

Adam (Mark Grossman) stuns Sharon (Sharon Case) with a proposal, according to The Inquisitr. Sharon looks awfully pleased with herself when Adam asks her if she has an answer to his big question. There’s a strong possibility that Sharon says yes to giving it another try with her ex-husband, Adam. Nick (Joshua Morrow) already warned Sharon that she needed to choose between Adam and everybody else, and it seems like Sharon is about to make her ultimate choice.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) warns Michael (Christian LeBlanc) over his recent alliance with Adam. Victor makes it incredibly clear that Michael better be on the right Newman’s side during the impending war between Adam and Victor. Adam threatened to destroy everything Victor has along with the entire Newman family, and now Victor sees that Adam is teaming up with Michael to accomplish his goals. Adam is incredibly angry, and there is no telling how far he’ll go in his quest to get revenge.

At Society, Billy (Jason Thompson) tells Ashley (Eileen Davidson) exactly how he feels about her behavior over the past year. While Jack (Peter Bergman) is happy to welcome his sister back into the fold and forgive her misdeeds, Billy is not as interested in teaming up with Ashley again. Billy tells his sister that he feels it is only a matter of time before she turns her back on the family and stabs them in the back again, and Ashley looks shocked. However, given the severity of what she did to Jabot and Jack, Billy’s anger is not misplaced.

Finally, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) threatens Victor. She lets The Mustache know that he will lose every single thing, and Victor appears unruffled. In fact, Victor invites Phyllis to bring it on because there is not much that scares the Great Victor Newman. He is experiencing some health concerns and the side effects of treatment, but even that hasn’t slowed him down. Victor will fight not only Adam, but also Phyllis in the coming days, and he is quite used to coming out on top. However, there is always the slim possibility that somebody will get the best of him, and this could be that time.