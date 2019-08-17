‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Det. Sanchez Interrogates Ridge But It’s Brooke Who Tells The Truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) will expose some serious cracks in a certain marriage. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will show where their loyalties lie when the detective pays them a visit, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge was shocked when he learned of Thomas’ role in the baby switch drama. Thomas knew that Phoebe was Beth and chose to hide it from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) because he wanted her to be his wife. In the meantime, Ridge naively believed that his son was genuinely acting in Hope’s best interest when he wanted to tie the knot so quickly. Even though Brooke tried to point out that his son’s behavior was rather odd, Ridge chose to ignore the warning signs.

Later, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) accused Thomas of threatening them. Xander even claimed to have evidence which connected Thomas to Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death. Ridge told Xander that he was making serious accusations toward his son but Xander refused to back down.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Detective Sanchez is on the hunt. He will question Ridge about his son’s actions and whereabouts. Ridge genuinely does not know where Thomas is, but he will evade the cop’s other questions.

It seems as if Detective Sanchez is investigating Emma’s accident. He has reason to believe that there is more to Emma’s death than meets the eye. B&B fans know that Emma’s cellphone was found at the scene. On her phone was an unsent text message to Hope which confirmed that she was on her way to her.

While Ridge will try to hide information from the detective, Brooke will call her husband out. She may confirm the reason that Emma was on her way to Hope. The Forrester Creations’ intern wanted to tell Hope that her baby was alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Thomas may be a suspect in Emma’s death. With Detective Sanchez hot on Thomas’ heels, Ridge may be angry at Brooke for revealing so much information. However, Brooke wants Thomas, and anyone else involved in hiding the truth, to be brought to justice. She wants them to pay for nearly destroying Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) lives.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.