Swedish Bombshell Elsa Hosk Flaunts Curvy Booty And Sculpted Abs In Sexy White Bikini And Crop Top

Elsa Hosk is sending Instagram into a frenzy again with her most recent upload, and one glance explains exactly why.

On Saturday, August 17, the Swedish bombshell took to her account on the social media platform to share a sizzling new snap that her millions of fans are going absolutely wild for. Though no geotag was included in the post, fans could assume that the photo was taken in Italy, where the 30-year-old has been vacationing for the last week. The sun-kissed shot captured Elsa laying across the ground with her toned arms bent and her hands resting on her head, sending temperatures soaring in a seriously skimpy ensemble that ensured the snap would not go unnoticed.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel looked nothing short of stunning in her barely-there crop top-and-bikini look that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. She sported a simple white t-shirt with the iconic Chanel logo right in the middle of her chest. She rolled up the lower half of the number just below her bosom to create an impromptu crop top, offering the camera a square-on look at her slender frame and world-famous abs, which have been perfectly sculpted after countless hours in the gym.

As for her lower half, the beauty swapped out pants for a sexy pair of bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination. The classic white number boasted a dangerously high-cut design that covered only what was necessary, leaving her curvy booty and long, toned legs completely exposed to her 5.5 million Instagram followers — who were certainly not upset about the NSFW display. Its thick waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection even more, though the area hardly needed any help getting attention.

Elsa completed her look with a pop of color in the form of both a sexy red manicure as well as a bold, red lip. She wore her signature blonde tresses down, which fell messily underneath her head, and also sported a shimmering eye shadow and highlighter to make her striking features pop.

The new addition to Elsa’s feed instantly pulled in comments and likes from her fans. The series of snaps had already racked up more than 136,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You are a dream,” one person wrote, while another said that Elsa’s body was “so incredible.”

Loading...

“Total goddess,” commented a third.

This is not the only time that Elsa has shown off her impressive bikini body during her vacation. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner recently shared a steamy double Insta-update that saw her showing some serious skin in a minuscule pink two-piece — a look that sent her fans into an absolute meltdown.