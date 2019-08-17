Jenna Dewan Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Bikini Poolside

Fans of Jenna Dewan are finding more and more ways to see different sides of her personality, thanks to her various projects. There was a time when the brunette bombshell was just a dancer, and then just an actress, starring in flicks like Step Up alongside her now ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Lately, she’s been mixing things up, and took on a hosting gig on the reality show World of Dance recently. She also became one of the many celebrities trying to find her place in the world of YouTube and started her own YouTube channel, where she shares tons of information with her fans. She has done vegan snack taste tests, cooking videos with her mother, makeup and hair tutorials, simple Q & A videos and much more. Dewan has around 420,000 subscribers at the moment, and she seems dedicated to providing them with regular content.

Dewan also remains active on Instagram, and frequently shares sizzling shots with her 5.6 million followers. Recently, she shared a post promoting a beauty brand she works with that had her followers drooling. The post was a partnership with Young Living, an essential oils brand, although Dewan was discussing their Savvy Minerals makeup line.

In the snap, Dewan tried to make her face the focus, but she rocked a bikini and there was a ton of cleavage on display. She lounged on a red towel beside a stunning blue pool, and propped her head up. She accessorized only with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a few small stud earrings to add some edge to her look, and had her brunette locks down and slightly tousled.

She looked like a total natural beauty in the shot, and her makeup was quite minimal. Her skin seemed to glow, which was what she was going for, since the ad was for the brand’s mineral-based makeup line. She rocked a bronzed eye makeup look with mascara, a neutral gloss, and enough makeup to give her a flawless complexion.

Her fans loved the shot, which received over 34,000 likes within less than an hour, including a like from Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Several celebrities weighed in on the sexy snap in the comments section.

Minka Kelly said “what beeeauty.”

Celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin simply commented “so pretty.”

“You always look fresh and fabulous… and sexy and beautiful, too,” another follower added.

Several of Dewan’s fans couldn’t seem to find the right words, and instead opted to leave a string of emoji to let Dewan know how incredible she looked in the snap.