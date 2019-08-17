Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Drops Jaws In Sexy Black Lingerie

Alexina Graham brought some serious heat to Instagram this weekend with a steamy new shot that is certainly not being ignored.

The newest addition to the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s feed was shared on Saturday, August 17, and has quickly gained recognition from her thousands of fans on the social media platform. The sultry black-and-white shot caught the 29-year-old posing in her kitchen with a coffee cup in hand and putting her impressive figure completely on display in a sexy set of black lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

The British bombshell sent pulses racing and temperatures soaring in her barley-there ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. Alexina rocked a satin Victoria’s Secret bralette with thick, logo shoulder straps and a plunging v-neckline that provided a seriously NSFW display. The piece hardly contained the babe’s voluptuous assets, flaunting an insane amount of cleavage to her 651,000 Instagram followers — though they certainly did not seem to mind the stunner’s scandalous look.

Meanwhile, the matching panties of Alexina’s skimpy lingerie look were equally as risque, if not more so. The barely-there number had a dangerously high-cut design that covered only what was necessary, leaving her famous curves and endlessly long legs very much exposed as she enjoyed her morning coffee. It also featured the same thick logo strap on its waistband, which sat extremely high on her hips to accentuate the beauty’s slender frame and rock-hard abs — though they hardly needed help getting noticed.

Alexina kept her morning look simple, using only her coffee mug to accessorize the itty-bitty look. Her long tresses — which fans will recall are a fiery red hue — were worn down, and messily fell over her shoulder to graze her bare decolletage. She also appeared to be wearing hardly any makeup in the snap, letting her striking features and stunning natural beauty shine.

Fans quickly showered the lingerie model’s latest Instagram upload with love. At the time of this writing, the sensual kitchen shot has racked up over 45,000 likes after just nine hours of going live to the social media platform, while hundreds flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re flawless babe,” one person wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

“Those legs giiiiirl. You are so beautiful,” commented a third.

Alexina is no stranger to showing some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her rocking a strappy, bedazzled bodysuit that left her curvy booty completely exposed to the camera — as well as her thousands of fans, who went absolutely wild for the black-and-white shot.