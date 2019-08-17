Ashanti Sizzles In Tiny Daisy Dukes

R&B superstar Ashanti has been tantalizing her 4.9 million Instagram followers lately with sizzling shots of herself in all kinds of skimpy outfits. The singer recently released a collaboration with Pretty Little Thing entitled PrettyLittleThing x Ashanti. The collection had a bit of an urban jungle feel, and Ashanti didn’t hold back when it came to making a statement. The looks included neon prints, animal prints, unique pieces like chaps and more.

Ashanti has been heavily promoting her collection by sharing sexy shots of herself wearing some of the pieces on Instagram, to showcase just how incredible they look on a curvaceous figure. However, today Ashanti decided to share something a little bit different. In her latest snap, she rocked a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that could barely contain her curves. She paired them with a tucked in tank in a neutral shade that hugged every inch of her upper body.

Ashanti truly made the outfit her own by piling on the accessories. Though her hair was loose in long waves, she added a cocoa brown baseball cap as an accessory. She also rocked some sunglasses, hoop earrings, gold bracelets, and a gold chain necklace. She accessorized even further by donning statement Louis Vuitton running shoes, holding a small bag with chain details on the strap, and looping an animal print scarf near her waist, on one of the belt holes of her Daisy Dukes.

Though it was far more casual than Ashanti has been in her Pretty Little Thing collaboration pieces, she looked majorly sexy. She was soaking up the California sunshine, as she explained in her caption, and there was an apartment building visible behind her as well as a few palm trees.

Her fans loved the sizzling snap, and the shot received over 1,600 likes within just 10 minutes.

One fan was dying to know Ashanti’s secrets for sculpting her curvy yet toned physique.

“I need the meal and workout plan. She get finer every post.”

“A whole mood,” another fan said.

Another follower told the superstar “you are the finest woman on Instagram.”

While her most recent snap was taken in California, Ashanti has been to quite a few exotic destinations lately for various projects.

Recently, she spent some time in Barbados, where she performed at Soca Universe in skimpy costumes. She shared some snaps of her look on stage with all her eager followers who couldn’t make it.

She was also one of the many celebrities who headed to Miami to attend Jennifer Lopez’s epic 50th birthday party, and took several snaps from that occasion as well.