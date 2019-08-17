Bella Thorne Flaunts Toned Abs In Barely-There Top On Date With Boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo

Bella stunned in a tiny top.

Bella Thorne looked smoking while out on the town with her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, reported the Daily Mail. The couple was photographed heading over to get dinner at TAO, a Pan-Asian restaurant in Hollywood.

The empowered actress rocked a skimpy, white tie-up top and low-rise Chanel jeans. Bella’s amazing abs were on full display. The former Disney Channel star accessorized her sexy look with a blue flannel, white boots, a silver mini-backpack, and numerous silver necklaces. Bella opted for minimal makeup and wore her hair in waves.

Her beau kept it casual, wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey, black jeans, a black hoodie, black boots, and a red hat.

According to People, the actress has been romantically linked to the Italian singer since April 2019, following her public breakups with Mod Sun and YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

In a June interview with the publication, the Shake It Up star opened up about her relationship with Benjamin. Bella revealed that she wished she could have kept her new relationship a secret, but she has become a target for the paparazzi.

“If I’m not saying something then I have to go out of my way to hide it,” said the 21-year-old. “Because no matter what, paparazzi stalk me and fans find out so then I have to go out of my way to hide something.”

The actress proceeded to gush about her beau.

“Ben is a cutie pie and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big,” she said.

Bella and Benjamin appear to be more in love than ever. Page Six reported the pair has purchased matching jewelry to showcase their love for each other. The actress took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to show off their chain necklaces made by celebrity jeweler, Icebox.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Bella recently made headlines after announcing she directed an adult film. According to Complex, the actress discussed her upcoming movie, “Him & Her,” on Pornhub’s Behind the Scenes YouTube series.

“What inspired me to make the movie was basically thinking about this relationship between a male and a female, and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world besides in a sexual scenario,” explained Bella.

The 21-year-old also revealed she originally intended to make a Christmas-themed horror movie, but ended up creating an artistic, explicit film instead.

To learn more about Bella, be sure to pick up a copy of her poetry collection, Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.