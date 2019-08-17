‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Thomas Sentences Hope While Flo Faces The Law

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 19 promise that justice will reign supreme. While Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will need to face criminal charges for her actions, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will deliver his own sentence on Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Monday, August 19 – Florence Fulton Is Arrested

Flo’s day will go from bad to worse when Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) slaps her for stealing her daughter. Later, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will make sure that Flo gets what’s coming to her and have her arrested, per The Inquisitr.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is also going through his own personal crisis. Even though he knows what Flo did is wrong, he still has feelings for her. He will feel conflicted as he tries to process what she did to his family while trying to figure out his emotions.

Tuesday, August 20 – Detective Sanchez Is On The Prowl

Detective Alex Sanchez is hot on the heels of Thomas, per Highlight Hollywood. Det. Sanchez will interrogate Ridge about Thomas. It seems as if he is suspicious about the circumstances surrounding Emma’s accident. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will be worried as he realizes that his son may be in serious trouble with the law.

Hope asks Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) to help her annul her marriage to Thomas. It seems as if Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) henchman is happy to help her and will also look into voiding Phoebe’s adoption. Legally, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) still has parental rights over Phoebe, and Hope wants her rights restored.

Wednesday, August 21 – Thomas Learns Of The Annulment

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are concerned about Hope’s safety. They know that Thomas has been acting erratically and will do anything to reunite with Hope.

Thomas learns that Hope wants to have their marriage annulled. The designer will go into a blind fury as he vents about his wife’s latest move.

Thursday, August 22 – Thomas Blasts Douglas

Thomas begs Amelia (Nicola Posener) to bring his son to him. However, this will not be a joyful father-and-son reunion. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will unleash his wrath at Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) for telling Liam and Hope the truth.

Ridge leans on Brooke for support when he admits his shortcomings.

Loading...

Friday, August 23 – Thomas Forrester Sentences Hope Logan

Thomas will pass judgement and hand out his own personal sentence on his wife. Hope’s life will be in danger when Thomas tracks her down at the cliff house.

Both Brooke and Ridge will realize that Thomas is on his way to Hope. Separately, both of them will try to make their way to Hope in an effort to get there before Thomas arrives.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.