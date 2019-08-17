Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Billy Unravels A Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, August 19 through 23 brings a week filled with surprises. Theo surprises Kyle with a blast from his past while Nate surprises Abby and Arturo. Plus, Adam shocks Sharon, Lola stuns her family, and Billy threatens Michael.

The wedding reception is in full swing when Theo (Tyler Johnson) crashes the party. Kyle (Michael Mealor) angrily wants to know what he’s doing there, and Theo calmly reintroduces Kyle to Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) from New York. Kyle angrily hisses at Theo, and he kicks them out of his wedding before Lola (Sasha Calle) sees them.

However, Lola has her own wedding crasher to deal with. She pointedly did not invite her father, Adrian (Jay Montalvo) to her wedding. At one point she even threatened to cancel it if he showed up. However, now that Adrian crashed her big day, Lola tells her worried mom and brothers that she wants to talk to her dad by herself. They’re surprised, but Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Arturo (Jason Canela), and Celeste (Eva LaRue) let Lola have her wish. When Lola and Adrian talk, things don’t go quite how he’d hoped, though, and Lola is not quite ready to forgive and forget a lifetime of abandonment.

Elsewhere at the reception, Arturo has some unfinished business to discuss with Abby (Melissa Ordway). He left town with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and broke his engagement with Abby, and now Arturo hopes to make amends with his ex-fiance. Nothing turned out the way Arturo had planned, but Mia’s pregnancy is going well, and life is good. He wants to clear the air with Abby. Arturo approaches Abby, but Nate (Sean Dominic) steps in to see if there’s a problem. The jury is out on how Abby will feel about that.

At Crimson Lights Billy (Jason Thompson) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) clash when Billy realizes that Michael teamed up with Adam (Mark Grossman) for some reason. An angry Billy warns Michael that Michael will get crushed in Adam’s disaster if he continues on his current path.

Finally, at Chancellor Park, Adam shocks Sharon (Sharon Case) with an unexpected proposal. He asked his ex-wife to marry him, and it comes out of nowhere for Sharon since she recently backed things off with Adam, according to The Inquisitr. Sure, Sharon stayed the night with Adam recently, but then she seemed to realize she’d made a hasty choice, and she has stayed away since then. However, Adam’s marriage request may have Sharon reconsidering her plans.