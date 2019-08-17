Donald Trump Has The ‘Vigor And Stamina Of Ten People,’ Says Nan Hayworth

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko recently shared a video of Elizabeth Warren on Twitter that showed her jogging through a crowd and claimed that Donald Trump couldn’t do the same. In response, Second Nexus reports that Tea Party member and former New York Republican Representative Nan Hayworth not only said Trump could do the same but showered him with praise that raised some eyebrows.

“First, bet he could, as he certainly appears to have the vigor and stamina of ten people,” she tweeted.

“But much more importantly: who cares? Policy’s what matters, and @SenWarren’s proposals–irrespective of how fleet of foot she may be personally–would hobble our economy and our nation,” she added.

Per The Inquisitr, Trump recently ridiculed a man’s weight at one of his rally’s in Manchester, New Hampshire. Trump reportedly believed the man was a protestor, although it turns out he was a supporter, which The Independent reports prompted the president to call the man and leave a voice mail apology.

“That guy’s got a serious weight problem,” Trump said as security led several people — believed to be protestors — out of the event. “Go home, start exercising.”

“Got a bigger problem than I do. Got a bigger problem than all of us,” he added, per USA Today.

But many criticized Trump for his attack and suggested it was projection, as USA Today reports that Trump’s last visit to the doctor rated him as “obese” at 243 pounds. His weight was reportedly a four-pound increase from the year before.

It’s not the only Trump rally that caused controversy recently. During a rally at a Pennsylvania ethylene cracker plant, workers were reportedly coerced into attending. Common Dreams reports that workers were told if they didn’t participate in the rally they would be sent home without pay. In addition, the workers were ordered not to protest or do anything that would be perceived as resistance.

“No yelling, shouting, protesting, or anything viewed as resistance will be tolerated at the event,” read orders from one contractor.

“An underlying theme of the event is to promote good will from the unions. Your building trades leaders and jobs stewards have agreed to this.”

The event was legally not supposed to be a campaign-style rally since it was funded by taxpayers, but that didn’t stop Trump from making it one. He reportedly attacked Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, and urged union leaders to vote for him — telling the crowd to vote leaders that don’t do so out of office. He also joked about canceling the 2020 election and serving four terms.