Tayshia Adams Says Hannah Godwin’s Actions On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ ‘Rubbed Her The Wrong Way’

Tayshia Adams explained why she thinks Hannah Godwin behaved as a player in paradise.

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise has only just begun and already there is plenty of drama and love triangles. First there was the explosion between Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes. It was revealed the pair had slept together before the show. In a shocking twist, Horstmann also slept with fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant Kristina Schulman within 24 hours of being intimate with Miller-Keyes. As if Horstmann hadn’t already firmly established his reputation as a player, yet another Bachelor in Paradise star, Hannah Godwin, claimed that Horstmann flew to Alabama to visit her before the show, according to Refinery 29.

After all the details of his actions before the show were out in the open, it was no surprise that there were a lot of people pretty angry with Horstmann. Some of the women who had originally shown interest in getting to know him better changed their minds. But one women who seems to have been able to forgive Horstmann for his promiscuous ways is Godwin.

Despite the fact that Godwin was in a happy relationship with Dylan Barbour, who was clearly head-over-heels for her, she ended up making out with Horstmann right in front of him. Tayshia Adams, who is also trying to find love during this season, called Godwin out for this behavior and deemed her a player.

Adams didn’t hold back when describing how her respect for Godwin had been lost when she saw how she was manipulating Barbour. Barbour was seen breaking down into tears by the end of the episode, crushed that he and Godwin weren’t on the same page and might not have a happy ending after all.

Last night was a Dream! What a way to kick off the Premier of @BachParadise ! Who’s ready for round 2!? #TCA19 #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/fMkgGP9YrY — Tayshia Adams (@TayshiaAdams) August 7, 2019

Adams felt that Godwin was “playing the innocent card” by acting confused and unable to choose which man she wanted to be with.

Loading...

“She knows what she’s doing,” Adams said of Godwin’s behavior.

Adams recently sat down with former bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno for an interview on the podcast Bachelor Happy Hour. She explained what bothered her about Godwin’s behavior this season.