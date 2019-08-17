‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson And Her Husband Shane Face Divorce Rumors, Source Claims Marriage Is ‘Crumbling’

Emily Simpson was recently seen arguing with her partner on the show.

Is Emily Simpson facing marital turmoil? Following a controversial episode of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which featured Emily at odds with husband Shane, divorce rumors are swirling.

According to an August 16 report from Radar Online, the reality star and mother of three is feeling neglected by her husband as she continues to focus on her reality role, as well as her legal career and party planning career.

“Emily feels completely neglected by Shane,” a source said. “She’s very emotional right now.”

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shane was seen skipping out on a birthday party his wife planned for his parents, deciding instead to stay home and study for his upcoming bar exam. Then, when Emily confronted him on the phone about his absence, Shane accused her and other members of their family of “harassment.”

While Emily has come to her husband’s defense on a number of occasions throughout the past couple of seasons, the source claimed her role on the show is a source of contention between them. In fact, Shane’s alleged insecurity about her role on Bravo TV has reportedly assisted in their marriage “crumbling.”

“He thinks that being on Housewives has changed her,” the source explained. “If Shane had his way Emily, would be an at-home mom who is just there to take care of the kids. But she’s not.”

“She is successful and she works hard,” the source continued. “It seems to be causing a lot of issues, because he doesn’t feel like as much of a man over it.”

Emily and her husband joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during the show’s 13th season last year, and right away Shane was seen having issues with her co-stars, including Kelly Dodd, who accused him of being a “little b***h.”

Although Shane wasn’t seen all that much on the series’ 13th season, his alleged marital issues have been the topic of swirling rumors ever since he and Emily signed on to appear on the reality series. And, according to Radar Online, the fact that Emily never speaks about or shares photos of Shane on Instagram has only added fuel to those reports.

To see more of Emily, Shane, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.