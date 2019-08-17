Adriana Lima Strikes A Sexy Pose In Front Of A Waterfall

Adriana Lima shared a new bikini pic earlier today, and it’s already racked up over 419,000 likes on Instagram.

The photo showed her posing against a dark rock formation, with a waterfall visible in the backdrop. The model wore a thong bikini, which was a dark purple. She also wore her hair down, and it cascaded down her back and almost reached her waist.

Lima looked over her right shoulder, giving a sultry pout. She looked further off to her right, and placed her hands on top of the rocks. The model struck a sexy pose, arching her back and accentuating her derriere. She also popped her left foot in the shot.

The model’s fans poured in with plenty of compliments.

“BREAK THE INTERNET,” exclaimed a fan.

“Putting sexy all over the GRAM!!!” said another fan.

“Imagine looking like this lol what,” noted an Instagram user.

There were many followers that also let Adriana know that they think she’s the best Victoria’s Secret model.

“The boss of bosses from long time,” said a follower.

“Pic so hot I dropped my phone. My favorite Angel of all time,” declared another follower.

“Wowwww you are the best woman,” said a fan.

Others got a little more creative with their compliments.

“Gotta keep you away from the polar icecaps,” commented a fan, who seemed to be impressed by the model’s sizzling looks.

But that’s not all, as the model also shared a selfie with her two daughters on the platform several days ago. It showed Adriana in the center, as her daughters also smiled widely for the camera. They used a heart filter, so there were two hearts that showed up on the girls’ heads.

Lima appeared to be wearing casual attire, including a light denim jacket. She also sported a silver, choker-style necklace that peeked through her hair.

And perhaps it was the photo filter, but she looked to be wearing light pink lipstick. Otherwise, it looked like Adriana went makeup-free, and opted to show off her natural beauty.

In the captions, Adriana talked about how she was thankful to be mother to her two daughters, Valentina and Sienna.

“OMG @adrianalimayou have fearce competition…it’s the most beautiful pic ever too much beauty in one page..,” said a fan, whose comment was liked over 90 times.

“Omg Valentina is your twin!!! And they are so lucky to have you as the mama!!” exclaimed another fan.

“Hello, you are the most beautiful mother and woman in the world!” said a follower.