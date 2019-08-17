‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, August 16: Flo Tells Hope Her Side Of The Story

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, August 16 features Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) who wanted to apologize for her wrongdoings. Flo and her mother, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), entered the cabin at the Logan estate. Shauna urged her daughter to tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) her side of the story, per Soap Central. She told Flo that she had to stop assuming the worst and claimed that Hope was not a vindictive person. Just then, they heard Hope in the cabin. Shauna left as Flo hid away.

Hope asked Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) if she should tell her a story that ended with a happily ever after, per She Knows Soaps. Flo appeared from the shadows and told her cousin that it made her so happy to see her with her daughter. Hope went to put Beth down and returned to face the woman who had helped to steal her child from her.

When Hope returned, Flo tried to apologize, but Hope was furious. She wanted to know how Flo could be so heartless. Hope recalled how Flo had encouraged her to have another child, even though she knew that Beth was alive. Flo tried to explain that initially she did not know what was really going on. But Hope did not want to hear Flo’s excuses. The former croupier said that she deserved to go to prison but also wanted Hope’s forgiveness.

In the meantime, Shauna returned to the main house where she heard the Logan sisters talking about her daughter. She entered the room and told Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Flo was a good person who did not mean to hurt anybody. Brooke pointed out that Flo was too worried about facing the consequences for her actions to tell the truth. She felt that if it wasn’t for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) or Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), they would still not know that Beth was alive.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) told Shauna that nobody held a gun to Flo’s head. She felt that Flo should own her actions. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) opined that she didn’t feel that Flo deserved to be part of the Logan family. They felt that Shauna and Flo were fake. Shauna blamed Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) for everything and regretted that she urged Flo to remain silent.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.