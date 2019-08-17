Watch Valencia CF Vs. Real Sociedad Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Contenders For Europe Clash In La Liga

Two La Liga teams in contention for European places in the 2019/2020 season, Valencia CF and Basque side Real Sociedad, clash on Saturday.

Valencia CF will look to build on a season that saw them qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2015, as well as winning their first Copa del Rey since 2008 when they overcame the defending and 30-time Cup winners Barcelona. The campaign gets started when they face another club hoping to take a European slot out of La Liga, the Basque Country Real Sociedad. The Txuri-urdinak, however, missed out on a UEFA Europa Legaue place when they fell to Espanyol 2-0 on the final day of the 2018/2019 season, as The Hard Tackle reports. But with 20-year-old Norweigian sensation Martin Ødegaard in their camp to start the season, Real hope to upset last year’s 4th-place finishers in the match that will stream live from Valencia.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Valencia CF vs. Real Sociedad Saturday La Liga opening weekend match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time on August 17, at the 50,500-seat Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 6 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the livestream gets underway at 1 p.m. EDT, or 10 a.m. PDT. Fans in China can log in to the livestream at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, August 18 China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at midnight Western Indonesian Time, 2 a.m. Eastern.

Ødegaard arrives on loan from Real Madrid as part of a $22 million rebuilding project that also saw the San Sebastian side acquire teenage Swedish prodigy Alexander Isak from Borussia Dortmund and attacking midfielder Cristian Portugués Manzanera, better known as Portu, from Italian club Girona, according to SB Nation.

As for Valencia, they will hope to continue the momentum that saw them acquire the best record in La Liga over the final 10 games, winning seven, including a 2-1 upset of Real Madrid, to force their way into the top four, per Soccerway.

???????? Tonight's game between Valencia and Real Sociedad with Martin Ødegaard will also be shown together with our friends at TV 2 Norge. This match and the rest of the action from LaLiga and Serie A will of course still be available on Strive Sport TV and https://t.co/zjazacZ0cC pic.twitter.com/GzyIbeiQhD — Strive Sport (@strivesport) August 17, 2019

To watch the 2019/2020 La Liga Round 1 match stream live, Valencia CF vs. Real Sociedad, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials, from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, there remains a method to watch the Valencia vs. Real season-opening showdown, free of charge. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the Els Taronges vs. Txuri-urdinak match livestream for free.

Loading...

Fans in some countries will be able to stream the match via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the opening round La Liga match. In Norway, Strive Sport has the game, and in Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the Saturday La Liga match will be broadcast on the BeIn Sports Canada sports platform. In China, PPTV Sport will carry the livestream of the showdown, while in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will carry the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe set to offer a live online stream of RC Celta de Vigo vs. Real Madrid, be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or online stream offered for the Valencia CF vs. Real Sociedad match. But fans can likely access the stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.