Gwen Stefani Sizzles In Tiny Black Leather Shorts

Gwen Stefani may be 49 years old, but this is one star who doesn’t seem to age. The Voice judge frequently finds herself topping age-defying celebrity lists by magazines, with her recent social media activity appearing to be proof of why.

Gwen took to her Instagram stories last night. The blonde’s photos and videos showed her at home with boyfriend and soon-to-be co-star Blake Shelton. While some of the footage saw the country star admitting to some low self-esteem, other parts came dedicated to Gwen’s sizzling look. The former No Doubt singer had snapped herself in selfie mode on her couch, with her cute, summery, and sexy outfit likely ticking boxes for any fans of Gwen’s legs.

Gwen’s selfie showed her photographed in black-and-white. The star was rocking her signature grunge style from an embossed t-shirt and chunky jewelry, with statement and metallic-rimmed shades adding fun flourishes. Gwen’s photo may not have been a full-length one, but it had done the trick for flashing her super-sexy legs via a tiny pair of black leather shorts. The photo didn’t seem out to flaunt the singer’s body, but that’s the thing with Gwen: regardless of the situation, this star will knock her fans dead.

Those who watched the stories in their entirety will have seen Blake picking out a shirt, although his words seemed to suggest feeling that he’ll never quite match up to his lady. Blake mentioned feeling “crappier” when standing next to Gwen.

Gwen’s fashion always was a talking point. This star may fly the flag for pin-up looks via her trademark platinum hair and signature red lipstick, but her style is just as much of a headline-maker. The Harajuku girl outfits seen on Gwen’s backup dancers back in the day may have a somewhat-archived feel, but that’s all set to change. Gwen will soon be releasing a “mini” Harajuku clothing line with retail giant Target. The star’s Instagram has been showcasing the child looks, although a recent update saw Gwen return to her old style with what appeared to be an adult version of the clothing.

Dripping in Louis Vuitton isn’t Gwen’s style. That said, the star has mentioned her favorite designer. Speaking to Emirates Woman, Gwen revealed that she digs a well-known British label.

“Vivienne Westwood; she is the only real designer that I give all my money to. Every time I go to London, I buy three suits. Her clothes fit me really well. They’re modern, classic and everything that I love. She’s the queen!”

Fans wishing to see more of Gwen should follow her Instagram.