Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin Looks Smoking Hot In Black Lingerie

Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin is a relatively new addition to the Angel crew, as she didn’t become an Angel until this year. However, she’s taken her role with the brand to heart, and can frequently be found promoting new collections and releases on her Instagram page.

Recently, Palvin shared a steamy double update on her page that highlighted a new campaign with the lingerie brand. In the caption, she credited photographer Russell James, and simply indicated that it was a new snap for Victoria’s Secret. In the first shot, Palvin posed in a black lingerie bodysuit that showed off her incredible body. The top was almost a bralette style, with triangle cups that featured some delicate detailing near the edges, and it showed off some major cleavage. There were panels of mesh lacy fabric along the suit, and it was cut high on the hips to elongate the legs. The form-fitting piece clung to every curve.

Palvin rocked the bodysuit with nothing else at all, not even any accessories, and looks like she just rolled out of bed — in an incredibly sexy way. In the background was a luxurious space with a glass coffee table and plush rug, and Palvin was giving the camera a seductive gaze.

The black and white hue of the original photo made for an artistic yet sexy shot, and the second snap in Palvin’s update followed suit. In the second snap, Palvin didn’t include any clothing at all, and instead shared a picture that was a zoomed in look at her face. Her hair hung loose in tousled waves, her makeup was fairly neutral and lacked any kind of intense smoky eye vibe, and she gazed off into the distance. In the shot, her full lips were slightly parted and the end result was sensual and utterly breathtaking.

Palvin’s fans couldn’t get enough of the photo, and the snap received over 1.1 million likes within just five hours. Palvin even got a like from actress and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart.

Reinhart is dating her co-star Cole Sprouse, whereas Palvin is dating Cole’s twin brother, Dylan. While the duo try to keep a relatively low profile, Palvin has included a few shots of Dylan on her Instagram page to give fans a peek into her life.

Her fans couldn’t help themselves in the comments section and showered her with compliments.

“You are so perfect,” one fan stated.

“Wish to see you with wings on,” another fan said, referencing Palvin’s role as an Angel. “We are waiting for that moment so badly.”