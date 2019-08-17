‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Mike Johnson Criticized For Not Showing Interest In Black Women

Mike Johnson clapped back after Instagram users called him out for showing more interest in white women than those of color.

Mike Johnson is a major fan favorite from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. With his respectful attitude and charming smile, he had fans smitten around the nation. Unfortunately, Brown didn’t choose him in the end, and he was sent home brokenhearted. Nevertheless, he now has a second chance to find love on the franchise’s spinoff show, Bachelor in Paradise. Thus far, several different women have expressed interest in getting to know him better, and it appears he has a a solid chance of ending up in a lasting relationship at the end of the season. However, he’s recently been slammed online for a surprising reason, according to Hollywood Life.

When Johnson made his debut in paradise last week, he was offered a date card right off the bat. This meant that he had the choice to ask any of the women there out on a date and enjoy some alone time with them. Although more than one of the women expressed interest in him, Johnson ended up choosing 24-year-old Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Some Instagram users reportedly felt that Johnson, as an African American man, should have asked an African American woman out on the date instead. Their pick for him would have been 28-year-old Tayshia Adams.

“WHY DIDN’T YOU PICK TAYSHIA?” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section of Johnson’s Instagram post that he shared on Friday.

Another person echoed this statement, writing, “He clearly is not into women of color.”

Johnson didn’t appreciate the accusation that he was showing prejudice and put the haters back in their place.

Exclusive: Mike Johnson is "being seriously considered to be Bachelor." ???????? Tell Us: Would you want to see Mike as #TheBachelor? https://t.co/alADbwv7dC — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 8, 2019

“You dont [sic] know me so I’m not going to scold you but I do know I dont [sic] like you with this ignorant a** statement. I love women of color,” he responded.

Johnson and Miller-Keyes appeared to have a great time on their romantic date, and even shared a kiss. But at the end of the night, a new arrival in paradise got in the way of the pair’s budding relationship. Bachelor in Paradise alum Dean Unglert arrived and immediately hit it off with Miller-Keyes. The men had the power this past week, and Miller-Keyes eventually accepted a rose from Unglert instead of Johnson.

This twist did hurt Johnson’s feelings, but he’ll still have other chances to find love. Many fans are still holding onto hope that he’ll end up being the next bachelor.

“I’m very annoyed to see Mike Johnson on #BachelorInParadise he was supposed to be the next Bachelor so I could marry him,” one fan tweeted.