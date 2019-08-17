‘Big Brother 21’ Week 8 Spoilers: Nominees Beg America For A Special Power

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

The eighth Head of Household (HOH) of the season has placed two nominees on the block, and they are already looking for a way out of their predicament. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jackson Michie took home the HOH victory and nominated Analyse Talavera and Christie Murphy for eviction. The nominations were expected by everyone keeping up with the live feeds, but they came as quite a shock to Analyse. Christie, however, was expecting the ceremony to go exactly how it did.

Despite being prepared for her new stint on the block, Christie still got up-close and personal with the cameras on Friday night and asked America for some help. According to Big Brother spoiler account @BB_Updates on Twitter, both Christie and Analyse asked America for some sort of secret power to help them get out of being on the block this week. The women wanted an advantage that would ensure someone else would go home in Week 8.

The two women blew kisses to the camera as they begged for an advantage, but Big Brother viewers know there is no sort of twist in-store at this time. If America did have the opportunity to grant an advantage this week, they would have known about it already. For now, it looks like Analyse and Christie will have to get off the block the old-fashioned way and win the Power of Veto (POV) competition.

Analyse- America, if there is any way that you can give us a secret power, I will love you guys forever #BB21 pic.twitter.com/BoEL0uebtO — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 17, 2019

Just before talking to the camera, Christie and Analyse came up with a little plan where they would pretend they had a power by acting very “cool” throughout the week.

“I honestly would love to act so cool and calm. Let them think one of us have a power,” Christie suggested to Analyse.

Right now, Christie is the target with Analyse up as the pawn. Michie is doing everything in his power to ensure that Christie goes home. The POV is going to be crucial this week, as it will determine if Michie’s plan will go through. For now, it looks like nominations will stay the same if anyone other than the nominees wins the Veto. The other houseguests are fearing they will be put up as a replacement, or one of their alliance members will go up. If Christie is pulled down by herself or a friend, Analyse will likely be sent packing.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday night on CBS.