Yazmin Oukhellou Shares Old Bikini Snap & No One Noticed

The 'TOWIE' star removed the older Instagram post featuring the same bikini-clad photo.

Another day, another sizzling snapshot of The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou spilling out of an undersized bikini on Instagram.

Some of Yazmin’s long-time social media followers may have felt a bit of an unexplained deja vu and familiarity, as this isn’t the first time this bikini snap has appeared on the brunette bombshell’s Instagram.

It was back in January that The Inquisitr first reported the publishing of this snakeskin-print bikini-clad snapshot. While it appears as if the TOWIE star has since deleted the original photo, the detailed description of the image by The Inquisitr reveals it is the exact same picture.

Wishing her 497,000 Instagram followers a “Happy Saturday,” the post quickly accumulated over 6,000 likes and nearly 150 comments.

A quick scroll through the comments reveals no one seemed to notice the post was a recycled bikini snap. More over, her fans were thrilled to kick off Saturday with such a stunning picture of Yazmin on their Instagram feed.

U.K. actress Chelsee Healey and Yazmin’s TOWIE co-star Georgia Kousoulou were among some of the first to shower the recycled bikini snap with some love and support in the form of heart-themed emojis.

Nicole Bass, who was also a member of the TOWIE cast, gushed that Oukhellou’s bikini-clad snap and rocking body was “shutting down” Instagram.

The photo showcased the reality bombshell showing off her deadly curves and enhanced assets in a skimpy brown and gold snakeskin inspired bikini. The suit featured a low rise brief that landed just above the bikini line.

The matching undersized string bikini top put the her assets on display and left very little to the imagination as the overflow spilled out of the small cups. Both pieces were accented with a gold braided double figure-8 motif on the straps and hip line.

The bikini-clad photo comes just 48 hours after Yazmin posted a snap of herself sitting on a striped staircase as she rocked a pair of light gray sweats and a black crop top. With the bottom hem landing just under her chest, the top made her toned midriff the highlight of the snap.

Oukhellou’s recent snaps continue to have followers taking to the comments to question whether the relationship between herself and James Lock truly came to an end.

Unfortunately for fans hoping for answers, it does not appear as if the sun kissed reality starlet has dished any details in response. Yazmin has, however, has some fans quick to feud with each other regarding whether the break-up was her fault.