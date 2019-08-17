WWE Rumors: Huge Announcement Planned For ‘Monday Night Raw’

The upcoming Monday Night Raw promises to be an exciting affair. As The Inquisitr reported, next Monday’s episode will feature the start of the company’s first King of the Ring tournament in four years, which will pit eight of the red brand’s superstars against each other, as well as eight members of SmackDown Live‘s roster.

That’s not the only thing WWE fans have to look forward to, though. WrestleTalk writes that WWE is also planning a “major announcement” on the show. At the time of writing, there’s still no word on what this announcement could be.

The report suggests that the big news might be related to NXT, however.

As noted by Ringside News, NXT superstars have allegedly been told that their weekly show is moving to USA Network. Ever since it was announced that All Elite Wrestling’s weekly show will air on TNT this October, there’s been a lot of speculation suggesting that NXT will be used by WWE to counteract the upstart promotion’s potential Wednesday night ratings dominance.

USA already hosts Monday Night Raw, so the network’s relationship with WWE is well-established. Until recently, however, the WWE Universe was preparing for NXT potentially jumping to FOX — the network that will officially host SmackDown Live this October.

Citing PWInsider as the source, Wrestling Inc. reports that the new iteration of NXT on USA will see the show expanded to two hours. Their plan is to air the show on October 2, meaning that it will debut on the same night as AEW wrestling on TNT.

Regardless of which network NXT ends up on, it seems like WWE plans to make the black-and-gold brand a force to be reckoned with in order to stop Tony Khan’s company from gaining any momentum.

WWE higher-ups told many NXT stars recently that they are moving to the USA Network rather than FS1:https://t.co/KDBr6W2X3a — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 17, 2019

What this means for the show’s presentation, however, remains to be seen. Word on the street states that NXT will be more akin to WWE’s flagship shows, with more main roster superstars appearing on what has largely been considered the development program until now.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that NXT potentially jumping to another network has brought Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn’s attention to the brand — and they want to adopt a more hands-on approach to proceedings.

The answers to our questions should be answered on the next Monday Night Raw. If WWE is planning to move NXT to USA Network, though, it makes sense to announce the news on the show that the network already hosts.