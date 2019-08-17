Farrah Abraham Wears String Bikini Top For NSFW Hot Dog Video

Farrah Abraham has delivered a bit of a NSFW social media update. The former Teen Mom OG star has a reputation for being risqué on Instagram, although she tends not to involve food. This 28-year-old has to eat like everyone else, though.

Earlier today, Farrah took to her Instagram stories. The star’s video briefly showed her in family mode with 10-year-old daughter Sophia, although footage quickly switched to seeing Farrah solo. Here, the star was in selfie mode as she chowed down on a hot dog with ketchup while flaunting her curves in a barely-there string bikini top. Farrah appeared to have embraced the adult feel to life as she provocatively licked the snack, with some wording below the video adding a little mystery.

“When I eat a hot dog I’m ——?” the text read.

The video seemed out to show Farrah’s fun side, though. It came accompanied by loud rap music, with Farrah herself appearing to have a good time as she indulged in the treat. The Nebraska native offered little context – no location was mentioned, with fans possibly wondering where in the world Farrah was. The star has been making major travel headlines of late for spending time in Dubai. That said, given that Farrah and Sophia recently attended Beautycon in Los Angeles, California, it can be assumed that the mother of one was stateside.

Farrah may no longer feature on the MTV series that launched her career, but the star hasn’t held back when it comes to voicing her opinions on the show. As far as this hard-hitter is concerned, the entire series should be taken off the air. As Radar Online reports, Farrah made her views crystal-clear.

“[The show] should be canceled. No one is believing the fake storylines. These other parents are super fans of the OG girls and have been fans, planned pregnancy is not what Teen Mom OG was about and now it’s okay to keep planning pregnancies to get on TV? Sad mainly for the children.”

That said, Farrah’s words did suggest that she’s far from done when it comes to having an onscreen career.

“I’m thankful I can bring a new element to unscripted and scripted TV soon, as a screenwriter, director and producer. I’m blessed for my 10 years and can’t wait to make TV that is original, better made, better talent and better executives,” she added.

Farrah isn’t the only member of the franchise to have made an exit this year. Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans has also left the series.

