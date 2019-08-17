Jordyn Woods Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Leather-Zip & Halterneck Top

Jordyn Woods has been upping the ante lately. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner took to Instagram last night for a little selfie time. While the 21-year-old’s recent social media updates have mostly been showcasing her red carpet looks with full-length shots, it looks like Jordyn was in the mood to switch things up with a little close-up action.

Jordyn posted two photos last night. Both showed the brunette rocking a sexy, black leather halterneck top. The stylish look was ticking boxes for showcasing the model’s gym-honed shoulders, although there was no denying that this outfit came with a racy side. The SECNDNTURE founder’s sexy cleavage was on full show, although Jordyn’s caption made it clear that her glossy dark locks were the focus – the model referenced her recent lightened tresses with a confirmation that she was digging darker shades right now.

Jordyn hadn’t gone fancy with her accessories, although the small details did add some glam. The top itself boasted a metallic zip feature below the bust, with a diamanté cross around the model’s neck adding some flair. Jordyn appeared fully made-up, with earth-toned eyeshadow, glossy and rosy lips, plus beautiful defined brows accentuating her features. A direct gaze reminded fans just how well Jordyn owns the camera.

Jordyn has been making headlines since the February cheating scandal that saw her name front media outlets alongside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Woods may have been alienated from the Kardashian-Jenner clan following the drama, but she has finally spoken out since the infamous Red Table Talk interview that came with a full admission to “kissing” the NBA player.

At the end of July, Jordyn was profiled by Cosmopolitan. The model detailed exactly what went on that night.

“I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ I [told him] ‘I need to go.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock.”

Jordyn then related that she herself needed time to process the drama. The world may have been throwing her all kinds of hurtful comments and jabs, but Woods gave the magazine her take.

“I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react,” she added.

