Bride Wears Wedding Dress Paddleboarding And To The Grocery To Ensure She Gets Her Money’s Worth

A bride from the United Kingdom doesn't want her special day to be over.

Brides typically search far and wide to find the perfect wedding dress that they’ve always envisioned for themselves. Once they’ve finally found it, they usually have to drop a pretty substantial chunk of change for it. They then wear it on their wedding day only to later put it in a box and likely not pull it out again for years, if ever.

Dawn Winfield-Hunt is a 52-year-old woman from the United Kingdom who married her husband, Steve, earlier this month. Rather than just wearing her wedding dress once, she decided she wanted to keep reliving her special day for as long as possible, according to Fox News.

Winfield-Hunt considers herself to be pretty thrifty and didn’t see the point in spending thousands for a wedding dress if she could get a beautiful gown for less. Thus, she stopped by a thrift store and came across a gorgeous dress for only $365. The gown still had the original price tag attached, showing that it was originally priced at a whopping $2,186. Thus, she knew she was getting a good deal.

After her wedding day had passed, Winfield-Hunt didn’t see why she couldn’t get more use out of her beautiful dress and decided that she would wear it for mundane daily activities, like chores or a trip to the grocery store. She even wore the long, frilly gown to go paddleboarding. She, of course, documents these occasions with comical photographs.

It’s no surprise that Winfield-Hunt gets some stares during these public outings. After all, she does look somewhat out of place standing in the frozen foods section at the grocery store wearing a long wedding gown that flows out behind her. Nevertheless, she says that she and her husband get a kick out of it and enjoy seeing the laughs and smiles her dress brings to others.

Dawn Winfield-Hunt from the Isle of White,tied the knot this month.And let's just say she is making the most out of her £300 gown.She has decided to wear it any opportunity she can! If it's doing the hovering, cooking and even paddle boarding, you bet it she will be wearing it! pic.twitter.com/ACBC5MPrON — Elaine (@ElaineVMTV) August 14, 2019

