Amber Portwood Reportedly Using Meditation, Leaning On Her Mom To Deal With Stress Of Felony Charges

Amber Portwood has been dealing with quite a bit of stress since her July 5 arrest on domestic abuse charges and the custody battle with Andrew Glennon that ensued, but the Teen Mom OG star is turning to a familiar face for some comfort — her mom.

A report from Hollywood Life claims that the 29-year-old is feeling very stressed out about her legal woes following the incident, in which police said she attacked her boyfriend.while holding their 1-year-old son, James. Andrew filed for sole custody four days later.

In the weeks since then, Amber has tried to manage her emotions and making sure she’s taking care of herself the best she can, a source told the celebrity news outlet.

“She’s spending a lot of time with her mom [Tonya Portwood] right now. She’s very happy she was just awarded additional visitations. That was such a huge relief for her,” the source said, adding that it was helpful to have fellow Teen Mom stars like Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell in court to support her.

In addition to spending time with her mom, Amber has taken to other methods to stay in the best possible mindset.

“She has been seeing her doctors weekly, reading a lot and meditating,” our source continues. “Even though a lot of what’s been reported has been untrue, she still wants to always continue working on herself and improving.”

It’s not clear what will happen next for Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon, with some reports claiming that there might be hope they can save the relationship. Andrew recently opened up about his decision to date Amber after meeting on Marriage Boot Camp. As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported, Andrew replied to a fan to defend his decision amid criticism about the volatile relationship.

Amber Portwood's Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Speaks Out After Her Arrest: 'The Future's Unknown' https://t.co/BZR9boe5i2 — People (@people) July 31, 2019

Andrew said that he felt a real connection with Amber, and wasn’t sure if the volatile mom he saw on her reality television show was real or just for the cameras. Andrew said that he is also a firm believer that people can change, noting that he is still trying to evolve himself.

In the end, Andrew said he had to give a chance at true love.

“If true love sparkles at you, you must give love a chance. You must,” Glennon said.

Amber Portwood is due in court in the coming weeks to answer to the domestic abuse charges she faces from the July 5 incident.