Camille Grammer Posts Stunning Photos Of Beach House Renovation Months After Losing Malibu Mansion To Fire

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star moved out of the trailer and into her gorgeous waterfront beach pad.

Camille Grammer has finally completed her full beach house renovation. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who married husband David C. Meyer last fall, shared photos of her newly renovated waterfront master bedroom on Instagram. Camille’s beach house was built in the 1950s and was remodeled in the ’80s, but she offered it a gorgeous modern-day renovation after losing her main home to fire.

The beachy bedroom features high ceilings, lots of natural light, and natural wood accents throughout, with a rustic, romantic décor. The newlyweds’ master suite also includes an exposed-wood wall and a fireplace.

In addition, the home features a huge wrap-around balcony that allows views of the Pacific Ocean. Sliders open to a stunning view of the ocean with a balcony that holds chaise loungers overlooking the water. The waterfront view prompted some Instagram commenters to note that it looks like Camille is living on the bow of a ship.

The beach house had been under renovation ever since Camille lost her Malibu mansion to the Woolsey fires last fall, just one month after her wedding to Meyer, according to The Blast.

Earlier this year, Camille took fans through a tour of the beach house property for Home & Design while it was still under heavy construction. In the tour, Camille she showed off her renovated master bathroom and massive closet and raved about her sweeping Pacific Ocean views, according to BravoTV.com. Camille also explained why she decided to buy a beach house.

“Voila, look at this. You can’t beat the beach. And this spring, when the sea life comes out, we’ll see the sea lions on the beach, the seals, the dolphins, the whales, it’s spectacular. This is why I chose to purchase a house on the beach.”

Last fall, Camille Grammer’s Malibu mansion was damaged beyond repair and needed to be completely demolished. Viewers saw the aftermath of the fire on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year as Camille went back to the property to salvage what she could from piles of debris.

Bravo notes that after Camille tragically lost the first home she bought on her own after her divorce from Kelsey Grammer, she decided to renovate the nearby beachfront property she had purchased a few years ago as an investment. For months, Camille and her family lived in a trailer by the water as construction on their beachfront pad took place.

With any luck, Camille Grammer’s stunning Malibu beach house reno will be featured on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has not yet been revealed if Camille will be on the cast of the new season of the Bravo reality show.