Rita Ora Sets Instagram On Fire With Busty & Leggy Display

Ora treated her followers to several steamy black-and-white snapshots late last night.

Fifty Shades of Grey star Rita Ora set Instagram on fire late last night when she shared not one but three different posts that were oozing sex appeal.

The posts contained four different pictures of Ora, from various angles, flaunting her curvaceous form in a tiny ensemble. As her massive fan base agreed in the comments, Ora managed to look fabulous in the black-and-white shots.

The newest addition contained two sexy snaps that, at first glance, made it appear as if the singing sensation forgot her pants as she put on a very leggy display.

The first snap featured Rita sitting with her legs crossed as she leaned over to the side, using her arm and hand for support. The lean allowed her to pop her booty a bit for the camera. With one shoulder lifted higher than the other, Ora gazed seductively into the camera.

The second photo in that post showed Rita sitting in the same pose, and she used the hand that wasn’t supporting her toned frame to playfully twirl her hair.

In another shot that was shared just minutes before her latest post, Rita was photographed on her back with her knees bent up toward the sky. Her hair draped over the ledge she rested on as she raised her toes up and turned her face to the camera.

The very first post in the set, added right before the other two, featured Rita putting her busty bosom on full display. Ora could be seen throwing her head back as she placed her hands on the surface behind her for support.

Her chest was the center focal point of the photo as she rocked a Route 66 bikini-style top that was adorned with tassels dangling down her toned midriff.

In the caption of the first snap, Ora revealed she was enjoying her day off at Ronan Park.

Collectively, the steamy snaps were a huge hit with her massive following of 15.2 million as they accumulated over 500,000 likes. Nearly 3,000 of her fans also took the time to leave comments.

Loading...

Rita’s older sister, Elena, was one of the first to leave a comment on all of the pics as she showed her sister a little love with some emoji.

Ora was showered with compliments across all of her pictures, including words such as “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” “hot,” and “pretty.”

Some of her fans admitted to loving the actress and singer. Others took the same route as her older sister and left nothing more than an emoji or two in the comments.