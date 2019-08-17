Gigi Hadid And Beau Tyler Cameron Stock Up On Liquor During Upstate New York Trip

Gigi Hadid and her reported new beau, Tyler Cameron, have just embarked on their first trip together, and they were definitely gearing up for some fun nights on Friday.

The duo were pictured stocking up on booze at a roadside rest stop near Long Lake, in upstate New York. According to Daily Mail, the Bachelorette star was seen exiting a liquor store carrying a box with the words “Pinot Noir” written across it, making it clear they are into their wine. Gigi waited outside the shop, looking casually stylish in a long-sleeved white top with some colorful details on it, which she paired with lemon-yellow biker shorts that highlighted her statuesque silhouette even further.

The model completed the look with a pair of white Reeboks and white socks, and she had her long blonde locks up in a carefree bun. She was joined by a friend, who rocked a similar outfit that consisted of red biker shorts and a black sweater, as well as white sneakers and matching socks. The two blonde beauties waited for Tyler as he went inside and made sure they were all set for their weekend trip.

The reality TV star also looked stylish in a sporty outfit, donning a long-sleeved black shirt that hugged his toned torso and huge biceps. He paired it with some colorful shorts and a pair of classic blue Vans. Perhaps due to the fact that their romance is quite recent, the two did not put on any public display of affection and instead appeared to just be chilling and taking a break from the craziness of New York City.

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron stock up on booze during first vacation https://t.co/1L1qaqQZft via @MailOnline — L. Yagami (@Light_Yagami987) August 17, 2019

“It’s a tiny little roadside place, they have food and a liquor store. They were with another female who I didn’t recognize, she appeared to be friends with Gigi. She waited outside the liquor store while Tyler went inside. Then Tyler walked out with a box from the liquor store. They were just hanging out, I didn’t see any PDA or anything,” an onlooker told Daily Mail.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the pair were also spotted at a Starbucks in Lake George on Thursday. However, they weren’t alone, as a source said there were also “two or three girls,” presumably friends with the 24-year-old Vogue cover girl.

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron have entered the road trip phase of their relationship https://t.co/dXoNaqOTPr pic.twitter.com/JGCwQOHhf7 — Jezebel (@Jezebel) August 16, 2019

Gigi and Tyler have been spotted going on dates together in NYC several times the past few weeks. The 26-year-old hunk is her first public love interest ever since she broke up with longtime boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik.