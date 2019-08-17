Watch RC Celta De Vigo Vs. Real Madrid Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Spanish La Liga Round 1 Live Online

After struggling through the preseason, Real Madrid look to get a fast start to their La Liga campaign against a team that narrowly avoided relegation, RC Celta de Vigo.

By the Spanish giant’s usual standards, last season was a disaster for Real Madrid. A sluggish start led to not one but two mid-season coaching changes, as Newsweek reported. But even the return of Zinedine Zidane in March of this year could not lift Los Blancos higher than third on the La Liga table. The defending European Champions also suffered an embarrassing Round of 16 ouster from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Dutch club Ajax. Now, after struggling through an uninspiring preseason, Zidane will be under pressure to take a quick three points when Real Madrid faces nearly-relegated club RC Celta de Vigo in a match that will stream live on the La Liga opening weekend.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the RC Celta de Vigo vs. Real Madrid Saturday La Liga Round 1 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Central European Summer Time on August 17, at the 29,000-seat Estadio Municipal de Balaidos in Vigo, Galicia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 4 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 11 a.m. EDT, or 8 a.m. PDT. Fans in China can log in to the live online stream at 11 p.m. on Saturday night China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 10 p.m. Western Indonesian Time, midnight Eastern.

Alarm bells have been going off among Real Madrid supporters, with the club suffering a humbling 7-3 preseason defeat to crosstown rivals Atlético Madrid in one preseason game, while also losing to Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma, and struggling to a penalty kick win over Arsenal, per Soccerway, in the club’s preseason campaign.

But facing a club that finished just four points clear of the drop zone, Real have what over the past two seasons has been a rare opportunity — to top the La Liga table, at least briefly, after defending champions Barcelona dropped a stunning 1-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Friday, as ESPN reported.

For Celta, star striker Santi Mina will miss the match with an injury, per Fansided, while on Real’s side, summer signing Eden Hazard will also sit out with a hamstring pull, and defender Dani Carvajal will sit out due to yellow card accumulation holdover from last season. Star Welsh fullback Gareth Bale is expected to find a place in the side, despite his ongoing feud with Zidane.

To watch a the 2019/2020 La Liga opening weekend match stream live, RC Celta de Vigo vs. Real Madrid, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials, from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, here’s the way to watch the Celta vs. Real season-opening showdown, free of charge. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the Celestes vs. Los Blancos match livestream for free.

Fans can also stream the match via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the opening round La Liga match. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be broadcast on the DAZN sports platform. In China, PPTV Sport will carry the live online stream of the showdown, while in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will carry the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe set to offer a live online stream of RC Celta de Vigo vs. Real Madrid, be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or online stream offered for the RC Celta de Vigo vs. Real Madrid match. But fans can likely access the stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.