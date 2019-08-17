Kylie Jenner Arrives In Monaco In Style, Rocks Crop Top And Tight Pants

If it feels like Kylie Jenner has been on vacation for forever, it’s because it’s true. Well, sort of.

It has in fact been a busy summer for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who has been touring all over southern Europe in her million-dollar megayacht. She has spent the past couple of weeks in Italy and France, and on Friday, she decided to amp up the billionaire vibe by heading to Monte Carlo, in Monaco. As expected, Kylie made a grand entrance as she rocked an expensive outfit to enter the equally expensive capital.

According to Hollywood Life, the 22-year-old was spotted wearing a baby blue crop t-shirt, which she paired with matching blue ruched drawstring pants, as she disembarked her yacht. The casual yet stylish ensemble allowed her to flaunt her toned midriff and curvy booty, with the pants hugging her world-famous hourglass figure perfectly.

Of course, Kylie couldn’t help but take her outfit to the next level by adding a couple of very expensive items. She completed her look with a pair of white Balenciaga Track Trainers, which cost $895, and some super cool Dior reflective sunglasses, which sell for $289.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also added a few accessories to the ensemble, including a pair of large hoop earrings, a few rings across her fingers, and a deep purple faux crocodile-skin handbag. Her dark raven locks were tied into a sleek bun, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup. As she got off the boat, she also carried an olive green jacket on her arm. Per Hollywood Life, her beau, rapper Travis Scott, was also with her, and the two enjoyed a romantic meal with the sunset in the background.

Kylie Jenner reveals her honed curves in quirky ruched trousers as she sails into Monaco with beau Travis Scott on the latest leg of her 22nd birthday celebrations https://t.co/pk43W0sCSJ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 16, 2019

Both of them are enjoying a well-deserved break in Europe. Travis, 28, has been taking his Astroworld tour around the world basically non-stop, while Kylie has been busy launching lots of new makeup and skin care products. She recently developed a skin care line called Kylie Skin, which has been flying off the shelves. The beauty mogul headed to Capri, Italy, to celebrate her 22nd birthday on August 10, and was joined by several loved ones.

Not only were Travis and their baby girl, Stormi Webster, there, KarJenner “momager” Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble also joined the couple. Furthermore, many of Kylie’s close friends have also been vacationing aboard her luxury yacht in Europe, including Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel, and Amber Saly, among others.