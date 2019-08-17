Brody Jenner ‘Sets The Story Straight’ About Kaitlynn Carter Split In Powerful Instagram Post

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star says he is still 'best friends' with his ex-wife.

Brody Jenner is setting the record straight about his highly publicized breakup with his wife Kaitlynn Carter. The Hills: New Beginnings stars announced their split earlier this month after one year of marriage, sending social media into a tailspin. After Kaitlynn was photographed making out with singer Miley Cyrus during a trip to Italy jut one week after her split from Brody was announced, she was hit with backlash.

Now, Brody is stepping up to defend his ex. In a powerful new Instagram post, which you can see below, the son of Caitlynn Jenner and Linda Thompson revealed that he is still “best friends” with Carter. Brody also asked followers to allow his bride of one year to move forward and be happy after their mutual split.

Brody noted that there has been too much negativity directed at Kaitlynn in the aftermath of their breakup. The Hills: New Beginnings star explained that the two have been “best friends” for six years and will continue to remain close going forward. He also explained that he and his wife simply grew apart in their relationship, and decided it was best to move on with their lives separately. Brody described Kaitlynn as beautiful, fun, and a “positive force” in his life.

In the comments section to Brody’s post, Kaitlynn was the first to respond as she left a heart emoji for her ex. Other Hills stars, including Whitney Port and Brandon Thomas Lee, also commented to show support for Brody and Kaitlynn.

Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson, wrote that she was proud of her son for speaking out in defense of his ex.

“As always, I am so proud of the upstanding, LOYAL, & loving true gentleman that you are Brody! You make your mother proud. #class #dignity #nobility#strength #understanding#kindness.”

Brody even got support from his former stepsister Erin Foster, the daughter of Grammy-winning songwriter and producer David Foster, who was Brody’s stepdad for most of his childhood.

“I love this,” Erin wrote of Brody’s post.

You can see Brody Jenner’s poignant post about Kaitlynn Carter below.

Brody’s official statement about his divorce comes after he initially joked about Kaitlynn’s hookup with Miley Cyrus, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. After the steamy snaps of the two women surfaced last weekend, Brody joke on Instagram that fans should watch out for pics of him and Miley’s ex, Liam Hemsworth, “holding hands on the beach.” Brody also commented on photos of Kaitlynn and Miley together by writing, “Hot girl summer.”

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter wed in Indonesia last summer. It was recently reported that the two never made their marriage legal in the United States.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.