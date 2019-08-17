Hailey Baldwin Flashes Chain Bikini As She Bites Her Shirt

Hailey Baldwin was spotted on Instagram yesterday, and she sported a revealing bikini. The photo was posted by a photographer, who appears to have a good relationship with the model.

The photo showed Hailey standing in front of a white backdrop, as she sported a chain bikini. Most of the bikini was left obscured, thanks to her outfit. This included a white tank top and unbuttoned jeans. But that’s not to say that fans couldn’t see anything, as Hailey bit down on the bottom of her tank top. That left her midriff exposed, along with some of her swimsuit.

Baldwin also smiled widely at the same time, and grabbed the sides of the tank top with her thumbs. She accessorized with multiple rings, and had her hair pulled back in a ponytail or bun.

The update has received over 6,000 likes so far.

Meanwhile, the model has been keeping her fans on their toes with her own personal updates on her Instagram page.

Hailey’s newest post grabbed many people’s attention, as it showed her rocking a completely new hairstyle. It’s likely a wig, and not a permanent look, but it seemed to capture many people’s imagination.

The photo showed the model sitting in a chair, with her back facing the camera at an angle. She sported a white tank top, denim jeans, and a vest. The vest fell down her arms, as she looked over her left shoulder. Hailey gave a slight smile with her lips closed, and wore her hair down in a super short and messy bob cut. Her hair was also jet black, rather than her usual blond look.

This update received over 405,000 likes from her followers.

The model has always been well-known, but her marriage to pop superstar Justin Bieber has pushed her into the spotlight even more.

Baldwin previously opened up about their high-profile relationship to Vogue Magazine.

“One day Justin walked into Hillsong and was like, ‘Hey, you got older.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s up?’ Over time he became my best guy friend. I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren’t hanging out [romantically],” Hailey explained.

The model prefaced this with an explanation of their relationship beforehand.

“I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone. It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap,” she said.