A Facebook Group Focused On The Disappearance Of Jennifer Dulos Shut Down After Taking A Dark Turn

Trolls and hackers caused a Facebook discussion group focused on the disappearance of missing Connecticut mother-of-five, Jennifer Dulos, to be shut down.

Jennifer Dulos is a 50-year-old mother-of-five from New Caanan, Connecticut, who has been missing since May 24. She was last seen on May 24 when she dropped off her kids at school. The primary suspect in the case is Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis. This is a case that has received major media attention, not just within the state of Connecticut, but all over the country.

Dulos and his girlfriend were both arrested for tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. They are currently out on bail and have both claimed they are completely innocent.

Not only were Jennifer and her estranged husband quite wealthy, but there are a lot of theories regarding the case and what exactly happened. A Facebook group was founded with the sole intention of discussing the case, those involved, and sharing thoughts and opinions about what may have happened to Jennifer, according to The Stamford Advocate.

This founder of this particular Facebook group is Jonathan Riches, who has also founded quite a few other Facebook groups regarding tragedies around the nation.

Riches happens to have a questionable past with more than one run-in with the law. He served 10 years in prison for wire fraud and later reportedly violated his probation for a disturbing reason. He allegedly drove from the state of Pennsylvania to Connecticut and was accused of impersonating the uncle of Adam Lanza. Lanza was the 20-year-0ld man who opened fire on Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 and took the lives of 28 people.

Riches denies any claims that he ever tried to impersonate any of Lanza’s family members.

“I never understand the gist of that, but it is what it is. It’s always been out there. I’ve always said it’s not true. I don’t know where they got the information from. There’s nothing out there to support that claim.”

Traci Sanders is the co-founder and administrator of the Facebook group regarding Jennifer’s disappearance. She has stood up for Riches, denying claims that he may have founded the Facebook group in question for a darker reason.

Jennifer Dulos case: Man charged in missing mom's disappearance returns to court https://t.co/NoJCXauhqs pic.twitter.com/h9M64ZAa54 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 10, 2019

Loading...

“Obviously, people are trying to distort what occurred by discrediting Jonathan. The fact remains our legitimate group covering the Dulos case was taken over by some very vile and unscrupulous people.”

Jennifer’s children, who range in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old, are currently staying with Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, in her New York City apartment. Fotis Dulos has not been permitted to see them.