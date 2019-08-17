Demi Rose Mawby’s Curves Are Too Much For Her Tiny Top

Demi Rose Mawby is at it again, sizzling on social media as she has been doing all summer long.

On Friday it was not different. Demi Rose took to her Instagram story to show off her world-famous curves, and her fans were likely loving ever second of it.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen sitting in a black leather chair as she poses seductively for the camera. Mawby sported a very low-cut brown tank top, which flaunted her massive cleavage front and center. Demi’s toned arms were on display in the racy photograph.

Demi had her long, dark brown hair parted down the middle for the snap, and styled in a sleek, straight bun that she wore behind her head at her neck.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, dramatic eyeliner, and a bronzed glow.

Mawby added pink eye shadow, a shimmering highlighter, bright pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy pink color on her plump lips to complete her glam look.

It appears that Demi was sitting in a hotel room in the photo as two beds can be seen behind her complete with white pillows and matching sheets.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose Mawby credits her flawless figure to hard work in the gym, her healthy diet, and her good genetics.

The model recently opened up about her workout routines and eating habits in an interview, detailing the intense work she puts in to keep her body healthy and trim.

“I have a Nike trainer and I train with him in Birmingham. We do lots of glutes work and abs work, 30 mins each. It’s hard work, and I eat quite healthy too. He trains a lot of footballers,” Demi previously told The Sun.

“If I’m in Birmingham I try to go to the gym three to four times a week,” Mawby revealed, adding that she does not usually eat any carbs.

“For breakfast it’s usually eggs, for lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad. For dinner I like protein,” Demi continued.

The past year has been a hard for Mawby as she lost both her mother and her father in the span of only eight months. However, she’s been getting it through it all with the help of those close to her and her loyal followers.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose by following her on Instagram.