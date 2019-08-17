Brian Austin Green Said That He Initially Turned Down Megan Fox, But She Was ‘Relentless’ In Pursuing Him

Brian Austin Green apparently likes playing hard to get.

The actor revealed this week that he initially rejected sexy starlet Megan Fox when she pursued him. As Green said in an appearance on Barstool’s KFC Radio, he met Megan while they were working on an episode of Hope and Faith in 2004 and both felt an immediate spark.

Even though Green said he felt the attraction as well, it was a difficult time for him personally. He had just welcomed a son with actress Vanessa Marcil, and the two had just recently split. The age difference was also an issue for Green — he was 32 at the time, while she was just 18.

“I wasn’t looking for a relationship at the time,” Green said.

“She was really young and I was like, ‘This can’t f***ing happen. This isn’t going to happen, no way.”

Megan Fox apparently had other ideas. As Green shared, she was persistent in her pursuit of him, even though he made it clear that he wasn’t interested in a relationship at that time.

“It’s funny, I kept pushing her away early on because I was like, ‘I don’t want a relationship,’ ” Green said.

But Brian said he ultimately had a change of heart when Megan gave him an ultimatum, saying that she was going to start dating other men if he really wasn’t interested. Brian said that this made him realize he really did want a relationship, and the two started dating.

It seems to have been the right decision, as the couple has been together for 15 years since then, marrying in 2010 and sharing three children together — 6-year-old Noah, 5-year-old Bodhi, and 2-year-old Journey. In 2015, Megan Fox filed for divorce claiming irreconcilable differences, but they did indeed reconcile and Megan was soon pregnant with their third child.

Wait, Megan Fox had to convince Brian Austin Green to date her!?https://t.co/vxvpRzrpEt — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 16, 2019

Loading...

As a source told People magazine, the family situation with two young kids led to some major conflicts for the couple, especially with Megan’s busy work schedule.

“They had several conflicts that led to the divorce,” a source close to the family said at the time that Megan initially filed for divorce. “Megan worked a lot last year, and she continues to work a lot. When she is away, Brian stays with the kids. Before they filed for divorce, they had disagreements about this situation.”

Megan Fox ended up filing a motion to withdraw the divorce petition earlier this year, People magazine reported.