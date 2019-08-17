Nicole Scherzinger Exposes Her Toned Body In Skimpy Bikini

Nicole Scherzinger delighted her social media followers over the weekend with a racy new bikini snap.

On Friday night, Nicole Scherzinger took to her Instagram account to share brand new photos of herself looking smoking hot in the skimpy swimwear.

In the first photo, The Masked Singer judge was spotted standing on the beach in Oahu, Hawaii, as the waves crashed over her feet. She walked toward the ocean, flaunting her rock hard bikini body.

In the second sexy snapshot, Scherzinger had her arms outstretched toward the sun and her head tilted up to the sky.

Nicole rocked a tiny bikini, which flaunted her curvy backside, tiny waist, flat tummy, and ample bust. Her long, dark hair fell down her back in straight strands as she soaked up the sun.

In the background of the photo, the beautiful sand could be seen, as well as a bright, blue sky complete with fluffy white clouds. Multiple palm trees were also visible.

The third photo was taken as Nicole watched the sunset poolside. She donned a leopard-print bathrobe and soaked her feet in the water as she looked out over the gorgeous ocean view as the sky streaked orange and yellow.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole Scherzinger is seemingly very comfortable showing off her bikini body on social media. However, that wasn’t always the case.

The former Pussycat Doll has admitted that she has struggled with body image issues in the past, especially as a younger woman.

“Growing up I really struggled with feeling like I fit in. I even had a hard time feeling like I fit into my own skin,” Nicole said in a video on social media, per MSN.

“I was just really hard on myself, I had a lot of struggles with self-esteem and a lot of insecurities and later on that resulted in me having eating disorders because of my body dysmorphia. I was just really hard on myself growing up and I just didn’t like myself very much,” Scherzinger added.

In addition, Nicole revealed that she would have a very important message to give her younger self if only she could go back and speak with that girl.

“I would tell my younger self that you are perfect just the way that God made you. You are precious and you have purpose,” Nicole stated.

Fans can see more of Nicole Scherzinger by following The Masked Singer star on Instagram.