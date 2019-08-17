Sofia Richie Flashes Sideboob In Skimpy Black Bikini

Sofia Richie and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, are currently still vacationing on a luxury yacht with Kylie Jenner and company in honor of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s 22nd birthday.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was photographed by paparazzi this week as she relaxed on board the yacht in some skimpy outfits.

The model was snapped sporting a black bikini top as she strolled around the huge boat. The top flaunted her tiny waist, impressive abs, toned arms, and even showed off some major sideboob in the process.

Later, Richie was seen wearing a black silk robe, which showed off her long, lean legs. Sofia, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, had her long, blond hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head, and sported a minimal makeup look for her relaxation time, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, fresh face, and nude lips.

Disick was also photographed lounging on the yacht as he wore a gray, short-sleeved T-shirt with bright pink lettering on it and a pair of black shorts. He also sported a pair of dark sunglasses and carried a red towel in his hand in the photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is allegedly growing impatient with Scott Disick as he’s reportedly been dragging his feet when it comes to proposing to her.

“Sofia is getting very impatient. She has been trying to remain confident that he will want to marry her, but her hope is starting to dwindle,” an insider told Radar Online earlier this summer.

“[Scott] has become more aloof and doesn’t have time for her anymore,” the insider continued.

Although the source claims that the pair have talked about getting engaged over the course of their two-year relationship, Disick has yet to pop the question, and Richie is wondering if his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three children with, could have something to do with his reluctance.

“Sofia thinks that there is more than meets the eye as far as that is concerned. She has wanted the same thing for over a year now — a ring and a baby — and Scott needs to make one of those things happen stat,” the source added.

Scott and Sofia seem to be going strong, but it remains to be seen if a wedding is in the cards for the couple.

