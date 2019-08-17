Mackenzie McKee’s Mom Weighs In On ‘Teen Mom OG’ Daughter’s Split From Husband, Says It’s ‘Temporary’

On Friday, Mackenzie McKee shocked fans when she announced that her marriage “needed a break.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mom-of-three addressed accusations that her husband, Josh McKee, had cheated on her while out of town for work. Despite denying the allegations, Mackenzie said she was “newly single.” Now, Mackenzie’s mom, Angie Douthit, is speaking to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and giving her take on things and revealing that the split is “temporary.”

“[Their split] is temporary. They’re trying to figure it all out.”

Mackenzie and Josh both denied allegations that Josh cheated on Mackenzie. A source told OK! Magazine that they were at a bar in Fort Worth, Texas when Mackenzie’s husband, Josh, walked in with another man. The source claimed the two men went up to a group of women and Josh immediately started talking to a woman with long blonde hair. The source then alleged that the two started kissing before leaving together hand in hand.

Mackenzie’s mom Angie points out that there aren’t any videos of the alleged encounter saying, “The accusers have no pics or videos. If you saw a celeb cheating, you would take all kinds of photos. They’d be all over social media.”

Angie encouraged her daughter and son-in-law to “talk more” pointing out that the couple needs to discuss things before believing an account from a stranger. She also says the couple need to put God first.

“Any time you are on TV attention-seekers will try to cause problems. It’s sad,” Angie explained,” but admits that the couple have “come a long way.”

Mackenzie and Josh were first introduced to viewers on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Mackenzie found out she was pregnant with her son, Gannon. The couple then shared their story on the short-lived spin-off Teen Mom 3. The couple married in 2013 and went on to have two more children, another son and a daughter. Following the shows cancellation, Mackenzie maintained a large social media following. There were rumors that she would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2, but that spot eventually went to Briana DeJesus. However, Mackenzie was added to the cast of Teen Mom OG as a “guest mom” on the most recent season. It is unclear if cameras will continue to follow Mackenzie’s story for another season or not.

Fans can tune in to Teen Mom OG for the season finale Monday night on MTV.