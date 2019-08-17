Two Alleged Victims Are Suing Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate For $100 Million

Two alleged victims of now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein have filed a lawsuit against his estate, claiming that the billionaire sex trafficker recruited them into a sex ring and subjected them to sexual assaults.

The lawsuit was filed on New York just days after Epstein died after allegedly hanging himself in a Manhattan jail cell. As Radar Online reported, the two women involved in the lawsuit claim that Epstein’s female recruiter lured them into a sex ring with offers for money in exchange for giving Epstein a massage. But the victims, who were 18- and 20-years-old at the time of the incidents, claim that instead they were repeatedly assaulted by Epstein once they arrived at his home.

The lawsuit seeks $100 million from the billionaire’s estate as compensation.

As Reuters reported, the allegations in the recently filed lawsuit seem to echo other allegations, including Epstein’s 2007 conviction for soliciting an underage prostitute. At the time of his death, Epstein was being held on charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls from a period between 2002 and 2005, the report added.

Radar Online noted that the two anonymous women are represented by high-powered lawyer Lisa Bloom, who previously represented a woman who claimed that Epstein and Donald Trump raped her when she was 13-years-old. The documents filed in court claim that Epstein became aggressive with his advances while being given a massage, groping one of the women and masturbating.

The woman claimed that Epstein then offered her a job recruiting other girls into the sex ring, but said she turned him down.

The lawsuit claims that the alleged victims are entitled to compensation from Epstein’s estate.

“We have filed our case under the federal sex trafficking law, the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, which allows victims to sue when they are lured or tricked into a commercial sex act, which is simply any sexual conduct where something of value is offered or exchanged,” said the victims’ attorney in a statement.

Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz has filed a lawsuit against his estate, Ghislaine Maxwell and three household staff. The complaint alleges that the staffers and Maxwell conspired "to make possible and otherwise facilitate the sexual abuse and rape." https://t.co/uqlGvUxayG — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 14, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein is not the only one facing civil action for the alleged underage sex ring. As NBC News reported, Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz filed a lawsuit against his estate as well as longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell and three unnamed female household staff members. Maxwell has been accused by other victims as serving as a recruiter for Epstein, luring underage girls into performing massages that victims said would turn into sexual assaults.

Attorney General William Barr has also said that any of Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators are will also face charges as the investigation continues.