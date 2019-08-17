Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Loses It

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, August 19, features Lola and Kyle’s wedding reception with not one, but two wedding crashers. Plus Billy breaks down, realizing he’ll never have these moments with Delia, and Summer gets support from Phyllis.

After Lola’s (Sasha Calle) wedding, Arturo (Jason Canela) shows up and stirs the pot, according to SheKnows Soaps. When he shows up, Arturo approaches Abby (Melissa Ordway) and tries to tell her he’s sorry, but Nate (Sean Dominic) appears and asks, “Is there a problem here?”

According to The Inquisitr, Arturo also helps Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) keep their father from ruining Lola’s wedding day, even though she’s ultimately the one who asks Adrian (Jay Montalvo) to leave.

Elsewhere at the reception, Kyle (Michael Mealor) sees that Theo (Tyler Johnson) crashed his wedding, and he’s with a blond woman. Theo introduces her as Zoe Hardisty (Anna Grace Barlow). She’s the teen who nearly died after partying with Theo and Kyle in New York. Kyle certainly remembers Zoe. Theo is dead set on bringing Kyle down a notch because he’s tried to change so much since his return to Genoa City from New York. Kyle knows that Theo is out to get him, and he throws Theo out of the reception.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) melts down entirely. While he’s presumably happy for Kyle, Billy is heartbroken when he realizes that he will never walk Delia down the aisle or see her get married. He cannot even stand to be there anymore, so Billy splits before the end of his nephew’s wedding celebration. Billy’s mental state is deteriorating, and he is focused on Adam (Mark Grossman) since Adam was responsible for Delia’s death.

Loading...

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) is consoled by her mother. Throughout their lives, Summer and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) have not had the greatest relationship. Although it was not really Phyllis’s fault, she was not there for Summer whenever things went south with Summer’s marriage to Kyle. However, right now, Phyllis is stepping up to support her daughter through Kyle’s wedding. Phyllis chose to go as Summer’s plus one to help her make it through the tough day.

Things get even more complicated when Lola tosses her bridal bouquet. Tradition says that whoever catches the toss will be the next woman to get married. Most of the women, including both Summer and Phyllis, are not interested in catching anything that might mean a husband in her near future. And yet, Summer catches and loses Lola’s flowers.