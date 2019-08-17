Donald Trump Is In ‘Complete And Total Mental Decline,’ Says His Former Adviser

In an interview broadcast on Friday, Donald Trump’s former adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman said that the president is in “complete and total mental decline,” Raw Story reports.

Manigault Newman — who rose to prominence after participating in The Apprentice, worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, his presidential transition, and in the White House — appeared on MSNBC to discuss, among other issues, Trump’s mental state.

“Back in 2004, when The Apprentice premiered, we watched a very sharp, intelligent, articulate Donald Trump put on the show for the world,” the former White House official recalled, before going on to suggest that the president’s mental health has deteriorated since then.

“What we’re watching is Donald Trump in complete and total mental decline. He can’t finish a thought — a sentence. He can’t even conceptualize simple policy issues.”

“And so we should be very concerned about his mental state as he leads this country,” she added.

According to Manigault Newman, matters will only get worse, because the United States appears to be nearing an economic recession.

The former White House official suggested that the president’s mental health is likely to further deteriorate as the country slips deeper into economic decline.

She suggested that Trump is relying on a strong economy to win in 2020, and realizes that unless it remains strong he will likely not win re-election, which is why the American people are “seeing him unravel.”

“We’re seeing the indicators, and we’re seeing him unravel, because knows if there is an economic downturn, that he more than likely will not be reelected,” Manigault Newman said.

The yield curve inverted earlier this week, signaling that a recession is due. Considered a reliable predictor of economic downfall, the curve had inverted before each recession in the past 50 years, according to Reuters.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the trade war the United States is waging on China, combined with seemingly imminent recessions in Great Britain and Germany, appear to be spooking investors in America, and pushing the country toward an economic crisis.

Trump has downplayed these concerns in public appearances, taking credit for the economy, and casting blame upon the media and the Federal Reserve.

Privately, however, the president is reportedly concerned, and growing increasingly anxious about about the future. He has held discussions with business leaders and financial executives, looking for feedback about the state of the economy.

Trump 2020 can't afford a recession | Analysis https://t.co/BLT3hlzXdZ pic.twitter.com/8rLykwtj4u — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 16, 2019

Furthermore, Trump is reportedly convinced that economists and analysts are presenting biased data in order to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, and help the Democratic Party win back the White House.