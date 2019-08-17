Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Reveal Steamy Behind-The-Scenes Look At ‘Senorita’ Rehearsals

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello showed off their fiery chemistry in a behind-the-scenes clip for the video for their song “Senorita.” The video was uploaded to Shawn’s YouTube page and it shows them rehearsing for the video and you can see them acting playful and getting very steamy as they lose themselves in their roles.

“It should be titled ‘Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello- flirting in an artistic way,” wrote one fan in the comments of the video.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shawn and Camila had long denied that they were romantically interested in each other. But that all changed recently after Camila broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Mathew Hussey.

According to a relationship timeline published by Seventeen Magazine, on Independence Day this year, the two were spotted kissing each other and looking very cozy with one another. Approximately two weeks after that, they were spotted on what looked like a date in San Francisco and they were seen kissing once again.

More recently, Shawn and Camila were seen together at a party for his birthday and videos of them kissing have been shared on social media.

Despite all of the public displays of affection, there are still people online who believe that the relationship may not be real. Several commenters have accused these two young musicians of faking their romance in order to generate more buzz for their pop careers.

“Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello could get married in front of me 30 years from now and I’d still think it’s PR for their 2019 hit single ‘Senorita,'” one Twitter user recently wrote.

Shawn and Camila kissing tonight for his birthday. WE LOVE THEM!!!!! #SM21 pic.twitter.com/aFZXtYfcP0 — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) August 9, 2019

But there are definitely fans of the relationship on social media. They’ve even given them a cute couples name: “Shamila.”

Loading...

“I don’t think Shawn and Camila are PR, Señorita did pretty good on the charts so I don’t see a reason why they would fake it,” one fan tweeted. “I think they really love each other, if you guys don’t believe in true love that doesn’t mean they can’t have [sic] they’re happy ending, let them be.”

Fans of the relationship were likely overjoyed to hear that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards. As Seventeen Magazine notes, there’s no word yet on whether they will be performing together, however. But given how affectionate they’ve been in public, it’s highly likely that they will walk the red carpet together which will probably send the “Shamila” supporters into a frenzy online.