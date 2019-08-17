The Queen Is ‘Enormously’ Excited To Host Meghan Markle, Archie, And Harry, Say Sources

Queen Elizabeth is one of the hardest working 93-year-olds in the world, with a tally of 293 royal engagements in 2018. That’s more than the combined sum of her two grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who come in at 150 engagements and 108 engagements each, respectively, via CNBC.

With such a work ethic, the queen’s vacation is well-earned, and sources are now telling The Express that she is particularly looking forward to spending time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and her new great-grandson, Archie.

The queen and her husband, Prince Phillip, arrived in the Scottish estate of Balmoral on August 6, having to delay their travels as the queen had to meet with newly installed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The Queen is able to relax there as the politicians too take a break… She will enjoy a well deserved holiday,” royal reporter Richard Fitzwilliams claimed.

While at Balmoral, the queen regularly has family come and visit, and Fitzwilliams claimed that she is “enormously” excited for the Sussex squad to visit.

“The Queen is obviously fond of [Meghan] and if reports of their visit are correct, will be looking forward to it enormously,” Fitzwilliams said.

In addition, the queen can expect the Cambridge clan as well. Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning on visiting Balmoral around the same time as the Sussexes, and Vanity Fair is reporting the courtiers are planning the visits “meticulously,” with William and Harry settled in separate houses so that no “family fireworks” disturb the holiday.

Though rumors of a feud between the two brothers still linger, the two families seemed to get along well at a recent polo outing.

In addition to looking forward to the visit, other royal experts believe that the queen will also take advantage of Meghan’s stay as a way to give her guidance, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I think in quiet moments… the Queen might have a few words of advice for her,” said royal expert Phil Dampier.

“I’m sure there must be things where she perhaps thinks things could be done better, so I’m sure [Queen Elizabeth] would give her some advice, especially if she asks for it,” he concluded.

Meghan and Harry have suffered a number of PR blunders in recent weeks. Most recently, the pair received much criticism after taking a private jet to the island hotspot of Ibiza for Meghan’s birthday in light of their environmental initiatives. The pair have also taken heat from the privacy measures they have taken with their son, despite taking public money.