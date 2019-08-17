Amy Duggar’s Husband, Dillon King, Is Opening His Own Whiskey & Cigar Lounge

Amy Duggar isn’t the only entrepreneur in her family. Her husband, Dillon King, is getting in on the action as well, but you won’t be seeing any clothing in his future establishment. He just announced that he will be opening up his own lounge featuring whiskey, cigars, and fine dining.

The Duggar cousin-in-law took to his Instagram account on Thursday to fill everyone in on his new venture. He started out by saying how excited he is to make this special announcement. King then went on to explain exactly what his brand new business is all about. The place will be called Wellington’s, which is considered an upscale lounge that will offer fine dining and rare whiskeys. In addition, there will be a cigar lounge that will be called The Reserve. Guests will be able to puff on fine cigars in this exclusive VIP lounge.

It sounds like this is something that the former reality star has been thinking about for a while. He explained on social media why he came up with the idea.

“I have always felt that NWA was lacking a more mature place for myself and others to come together and enjoy the art of cocktail mixology, to experience splendid culinary masterpieces, and to smoke what the world calls the finest cigars from around the world.”

The location is in West Springdale, Arkansas, and will be opening very soon, as he said. His wife, Amy Duggar, has her own clothing business in Arkansas called 3130 Clothing and is already expanding her establishment.

Loading...

Dillon and Amy just got back from taking a trip to New York City as they sat down with WEtv to chat about their baby boy due this fall and to take part in a fun diaper challenge. The couple has already announced that they are naming their son Daxton Ryan and are excited to meet this little guy when he comes along.

Amy Duggar also spent some time together walking around Central Park with her husband while they were in NYC. They hit up the screening for Love After Lockup as well. The expectant mom wore a shiny silver short dress for the premiere party. She appeared to be glowing at 32 weeks into her pregnancy. Her hubby wore a blue jacket and black pants as he stood beside her posing for photos.

You can keep updated on both Amy Duggar and Dillon King’s growing businesses on their Instagram accounts. They are quite active in sharing their lives with fans.