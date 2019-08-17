WWE News: Retired Hall Of Famer Teases Miraculous In-Ring Comeback

At last Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a surprise appearance by interrupting an Elias promo and spearing The Drifter out of his boots.

While Edge returning to WWE programming is nothing new, the fact he performed a wrestling move surprised WWE fans. Ever since he was forced to abruptly retire as a result of serious neck injuries back in 2011, the former multi-time World Champion has stayed clear of physicality during his appearances.

These days, however, the WWE legend feels confident that the worst of his injuries are behind him. In fact, he actually feels healthy enough to enter the squared circle again. Speaking on E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness(per Cultaholic), the Rated-R Superstar believes that he could have one more match. The only downside is that WWE probably won’t allow him to compete again.

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?”

The Hall of Famer also revealed that his injury might not be a permanent issue, as doctors have told him that his neck might be “relatively healthy” again in the next five years or so if he considers stem cell treatment.

The Rated-R Superstar added that he’s adjusted to his situation since retiring, while revealing that he has a better understanding of his physical capabilities these days. In that time, he’s also found out that he’s still able to perform some wrestling maneuvers.

“When I first found out, and with my retirement speech, I said what I knew at that point. I’ve since learned a lot more and know what my limitations actually are. Hitting a spear isn’t one of them.”

During the podcast episode, he stated that while he doesn’t think he’s able to return to WWE full-time, he does seem open to the prospect of “one more match.”

A few years ago, an Edge return seemed like a pipe dream. However, with Daniel Bryan’s surprise comeback to in-ring competition last year after being told he could never wrestle again, anything is possible.

At 45-years-old, Edge is arguably past his prime as a wrestler. But he’s been out of action for so long that he’s been able to heal his body and avoid the toll of a WWE schedule. If he gets cleared to compete again, he might have one more great match in him.