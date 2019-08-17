Donald Trump Will Drop Out Of Presidential Race By March 2020, Predicts Former White House Official

According to a Fox News poll released this week, Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris all beat President Donald Trump in possible 2020 match-ups.

As The New York Times reported in May, incumbency and economy have historically driven presidential outcomes, and a number of reputable economic forecast models has suggested that Trump is on track to win a second term.

But that was before the yield curve inverted.

As Reuters reported, the yield curve inverted earlier this week, strongly signaling that a recession is around the corner — the curve has inverted before each recession in the past five decades, most recently inverting before the economic decline in 2008.

But according to former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump will not actually lose in 2020 — he will drop out of the race.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published on Friday, Scaramucci discussed his recent feud with the president, weighing in on issues such as Trump’s mental health and fitness for office, and predicting that the commander-in-chief will drop out of the presidential race by March of 2020.

By that time, according to Scaramucci, Trump will realize that he cannot win.

“He’ll likely drop out by March of 2020,” the former White House official said.

“It’s gonna become very clear that it’s impossible for him to win. And is this the kind of guy that’s gonna want to be that humiliated and lose as a sitting president? He’s got the self-worth in terms of his self-esteem of a small pigeon.”

Scaramucci suggested that Trump is aware of the situation, explaining that he believes the president has been taking aim at him in order to shift attention away from his polling numbers, and re-election chances

The former White House official also suggested that the Republican Party primaries Trump, arguing that his only primary challenger so far — former Governor of Massachusetts Bill Weld — “doesn’t have the panache” to galvanize the Republican base.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump and Scaramucci have been feuding for weeks. Seemingly irritated by the former White House communications director’s television appearances, the president ridiculed and mocked his former friend via social media, calling him a “so-called television expert.”

JUST IN: Scaramucci fires back at Trump: He will turn "on everyone" and then "entire country" https://t.co/5eOCL5r9TM pic.twitter.com/ovEpvHM7gh — The Hill (@thehill) August 11, 2019

Scaramucci has become somewhat of a cable news regular after leaving his post, and he has grown increasingly critical of Trump, but never went as far as calling the president “racist.”

The feud has escalated since, and Scaramucci has hit back at Trump via Twitter. In one of his most recent messages, the former White House official called Trump “the fattest President since William Howard Taft,” criticizing him for mocking an overweight rally attendee.