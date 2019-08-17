Watch New Zealand Vs. Australia Rugby Live Stream: Bledisloe Cup Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

After the New Zealand All Blacks absorbed a shocking 47-26 defeat to Australia in the first leg of the Bledisloe Cup, they must win at home to retain the trophy for an 18th straight year.

For the first time in a decade, the New Zealand All Blacks appear ton be losing their vice grip on the world of international rugby. In the Rugby Championship, concluded just last week, they scratched out a narrow win over upstart Argentina, battled to an uninspiring draw with South Africa, then last weekend — as Sky Sports reported — suffered a humiliating 47-26 thrashing at the hands of their arch-rivals, the Australia Wallabies. That match also served as the first leg of the annual Bledisloe Cup, meaning that the All Blacks must win in the second leg to avoid losing the trophy to their regional rivals for the first time in 18 years, in the test match that will live stream from Auckland.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bledisloe Cup second rugby test match pitting New Zealand against arch-rivals Australia see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. New Zealand Standard Time on Saturday, August 17, at the 60,000-seat Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

In Australia, the match gets underway at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time on Saturday, and 3:30 p.m. Western. In the United Kingdom, the match kicks off at 8:30 a.m. British Summer Time, and fans in the United States can catch the All Blacks vs. Wallabies Bledisloe Cup-deciding rugby test at 3:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday, 12:30 a.m. PDT.

The Wallabies have not managed to defeat New Zealand at the iconic Eden Park in more than three decades — their last win came in 1986 — as span of 18 test matches. But Australia’s James Horwill, who will collect his 62nd cap for Australia, says that his team is not intimidated by the surroundings, according to Fox Sports.

“You go to places like Newlands and Ellis Park where you can almost feel the place vibrating, Horwill said. “Eden Park is tough because the All Blacks are so good and play so well there.”

Australia veteran James Horwill (l) says that the Wallabies are not intimidated by playing in Eden Park. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the New Zealand vs. Australia Saturday 2019 Bledisloe Cup rugby test, access the feed offered by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media network ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription requires a fee of $4.99 per month but also includes a seven-day free trial period, giving fans an opportunity to watch the All Blacks-Wallabies rivalry showdown at no charge.

In New Zealand, Sky Go New Zealand will live stream the lBedisloe Cup clash. Fans in Australia can watch a live stream via Kayo Sports. Kayo also requires a subscription fee but comes with a 14-day free trial. Foxtel will live stream the Argentina vs. New Zealand Rugby championship match in Australia as well.

The game will live stream on Sky Sports Action in the United Kingdom. Finally, in South Africa, the SuperSport network will broadcast and live stream the match.