Peter Fonda’s Net Worth Estimated At $40 Million

It is a sad day in Hollywood as legendary American actor Peter Fonda passed away at the age of 79. Fonda’s official cause of death has been confirmed as respiratory failure due to lung cancer, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor has had a very long career that consisted of several decades of memorable screen credits under his name. With 50 years of experience in Hollywood, he earned his net worth as an actor, a director, a producer, an author, and a voice actor in a well-known video game.

His Family and Upbringing

Peter Fonda came into the world on February 23, 1940. He was born in New York City to Henry Ford. He was the brother of Jane Fonda and the father of Justin and Bridget Fonda.

According to People Magazine, Peter spent the earlier portion of his childhood with his sister Jane. He, however, was sent to a boarding school when he was just 6-years-old. His childhood took a tragic turn when he was just 10-year-old and his mother committed suicide after her struggles with mental health.

His Hollywood Career

He kicked off his career in Hollywood by studying acting in his father’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. He joined Omaha Community Playhouse, which is where his father and many other actors kicked off their careers at the time.

It was in 1968 that Fonda was credited for producing, co-writing, and starring in Easy Rider. The film was released a year later and it was an international hit. Both Fonda and his co-writers received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Today, we remember two-time Oscar nominee Peter Fonda, who co-wrote and starred in the groundbreaking “Easy Rider.” pic.twitter.com/oHDZHGsJjD — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 17, 2019

Decades passed with Fonda working with films that didn’t perform as well as Easy Rider. Then, in 1997, he was praised once again for his performance in Ulee’s Gold. In fact, his critically recognized performance resulted in another Academy Award nomination. This time, the nomination was for Best Actor.

Fonda was part of the counter-culture movement of the 1960s and 1970s. This movement involved men and women of college age who protested the old and more traditional way of doing things in favor of something new.

It was during that time that Hollywood was notorious for producing tons of movies that were virtually the same. Fonda worked with many well-known individuals, including Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson, Roger Corman, and Francis Ford Coppola, as they shifted the way in which movies were produced as part of the movement.

His Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fonda passed away leaving an estimated net worth of $40 million behind.